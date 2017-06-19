‘Quantico’ Season 3 Updates: Priyanka Chopra-Starrer Show To See Some Major Changes

Quantico Season 3 was reportedly renewed less than 24 hours before ABC’s upfront presentation. The renewal seems to have come with certain conditions, as not only the show’s showrunner has departed, but also a couple of the series regulars are exiting the series.

Showrunner Josh Safran has stepped down, and there is a hunt going on for his replacement. He is still part of Quantico Season 3 as a consultant but will no longer run the series. Josh Safran told the Hollywood Reporter that he had only signed a two-year deal, and it was up, adding that he would keep a watch on Quantico, but it was the “end of the road” for him in a full capacity.

Meanwhile, two series regulars are also no longer part of Quantico Season 3. Yasmine Al Massri, who played two characters — identical twins Nimah and Raina Amin, took to Instagram to announce her exit from the series. She uploaded a photo featuring her two characters to her account. In the caption, she wrote that it was time to say goodbye.

“Thank u for your love and support from all around the world that made Nima and Reina one of the fans favorite characters on #quantico #quanticoabc #nimareina #twins.. time to say good bye”

Pearl Thusi will also not return to star in Quantico Season3. The South African actress, who was introduced in Season 2 as a series regular, played type-A lawyer Dayana Mampas.

Both Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi are reportedly exiting Quantico because of the creative shakeup. There is a possibility that the show might get completely overhauled, but ABC has not officially confirmed anything.

TV Line recently reported, citing a source, that Quantico Season 3 might premiere with significant changes. ABC wanted to make the show “more accessible to viewers, ” and thus it was looking to “streamline the series.”

Quantico Season 3 would not turn into a procedural drama series, but it would most likely have more self-contained stories, according to the report. It might also do away with the show’s complicated mythology. Series fans may get a more clear picture of the new season once the new showrunner takes over the reins of the show.

The show’s freshman season, which debuted in September 2015, fetched a promising rating in the key 18-49 demo for ABC, but Quantico Season 2 was a different story on the rating front. Season 2 episodes failed to score an average rating of 1 percent in the key demo, and midseason, it was moved to Mondays from Sundays.

ABC reportedly renewed Quantico Season 3 despite poor ratings because of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s international star appeal and Netflix streaming deal.

Tonight z finale of the second season of #quantico thank u @JohannaEBraddy @priyankachopra for another year riding together was all worth it pic.twitter.com/LlPHjzAuUP — yasmine al massri (@jazmasri) May 15, 2017

The 13-episode Quantico Season 3 is expected to premiere sometime in early 2018. The previous two seasons consisted of 22 episodes.

