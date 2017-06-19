Khloe Kardashian Told To ‘Chill With The Facetune’ & Lamar Odom’s Family Calls Her ‘Disgraceful’

Khloe Kardashian is being pulled up by her fans again for posting a rather strange-looking picture of herself on Instagram. This time, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was wearing a tight denim skirt from her range of Good American Jeans and a leather corset. Khloe wore her blonde hair very stylishly. However, the fans didn’t like the fact that Khloe had retouched her pictures once again.

A fan made a comment that her legs look very weird in the and that she should go easy with the “facetune.” “Legs looking weird af. Chill with the facetune.”

This is not the first time Khloe Kardashian has been pulled up for photoshop. The Inquisitr had earlier reported that a fan called her out for not being “real” anymore. A fan added, “Lmao too much photoshop girl.”

It looks like Khloe Kardashian’s fans have been complaining a lot ever since she famously lost 40 pounds. It’s true that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s struggle with weight has been real and she’s talked about it several times. She says her self-confidence suffered because of her weight. And it definitely affected her confidence when the stylists who dressed up her sisters refused to work with her because of her size.

Our @goodamerican exposed zip denim has just dropped on goodamerican.com!! New Good Waist and mini skirts with just the right amount of edge! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Khloe Kardashian also talked about how her relationship with Lamar Odom made her turn to food. This did not have a good effect on her. Although, her relationship with Lamar maybe history, his family has come out saying Khloe Kardashian “fake tried” to get pregnant when she and Lamar were together. Simone Greggs, Lamar Odom’s cousin, has gone on to call the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s actions as “disgraceful,” InTouchWeekly has reported.

A few things I love- denim on denim, my short hair, Jen Atkin, my little Hrush and that high light ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

Of course, it can’t be ignored that Lamar Odom was heavily using drugs and cheating on Khloe when they were together. Lamar Odom’s family is also complaining about the fact that Khloe Kardashian continues to throw shade at him even though she’s now seeing Tristan Thompson.

Things are going pretty well with Tristan Thompson, though. Khloe has made sure that she’s off her birth control and really does want to have a family with Thompson.

Our @goodamerican Good Waist Side Triangle has just dropped on goodamerican.com!! #GoodSquad #GoodWaist A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]