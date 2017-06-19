Libby German And Abby Williams: After 4 months, Investigation Continues Into Murders Of Delphi Teens

Four months have passed since Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams were found brutally murdered near Delphi, Indiana. Although the case remains unsolved, authorities note their investigation continues, and they are getting closer to solving the horrific murders.

The lead investigator in the case, First Sgt. Jerry Holeman with the Indiana State Police, told RTV 6 ABC that the killing of Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, is not a cold case.

“To call this a cold case is just ridiculous… It’s not even close.”

Nevertheless, Holeman added that the case is one of the most difficult he’s ever been involved with, but he continues to have hope authorities will find the person(s) responsible for the murders.

Holeman told RTV 6 the following.

“It’s like a 5,000 piece puzzle… We have the edge put together, that’s what you do first, you put the corners together and put the edge together – but there’s a lot of missing pieces in the middle… We have months and months of work to do until we find the monster who is responsible for this… Right now we’re just eliminating people as suspects.”

Solving this crime is a top priority right now, Holeman noted.

“The monster(s) that did this possibly could do this again… that’s what keeps us awake at night as law enforcement officers.”

It has been 4 months since Liberty German & Abigail Williams were killed in Delphi, IN. Help #FBI solve this crime: https://t.co/aEaJVt5RSc pic.twitter.com/idx2yYAYMf — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) June 16, 2017

Authorities believe that just before the girls were murdered, Libby captured two photos of a man thought to be their killer and posted the images to social media. Libby also captured video footage of a male walking near High Bridge. He appears to have his head lowered and his hands in his pocket.

According to the Indianapolis Star, initially the man was considered a person of interest, but police have now confirmed he at least took part in the murders of Libby and Abby.

Libby also used her cell phone to capture what is believed to be audio of the killer’s voice saying “down the hill,” which police have released to the public in the hope that someone will recognize the voice and identify the man.

The Indianapolis Star reports that authorities have additional footage from Libby’s cell phone, however, it will not be released to the public while the investigation is active.

The man is believed to have been wearing a blue coat or jacket with a hoodie, as well as blue jeans around the same time that Liberty and Abigail were dropped off in the area.

According to Fox 59, Libby and Abby were dropped off near Monon High Bridge at about 1 p.m. on February 13 by a family member. After the girls did not show up at a certain location to be picked up by a family member at 5:30 p.m., they were reported missing. A search for Libby and Abby commenced that night, but ended when it became too dark.

The bodies of Libby and Abby were discovered near Delphi, a suburb of Indianapolis, on Tuesday, February 14, not far from an abandoned railroad bridge. The location is part of a trail system that the two young teens had planned to take a hike on their free day off of school, the Tribune reports.

On the evening of Wednesday, February 15, police released images of the man, who by Saturday they began calling a suspect in the case.

A reward for information that would lead to the capture of the girls’ killer is at $234,000.

Anyone with information regarding the man in the photo or the murders of Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams is urged to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Those who wish to offer information can remain anonymous if they so desire.

