‘Outlander’ Season 3: Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Wrap Production With Some Brews

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

That’s a wrap!

Outlander Season 3 filming has officially completed production in South Africa, and series stars Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) kicked back a couple of cold ones in a pool to celebrate.

Proof of the pool party was provided by the sexy actors themselves via Twitter. Balfe posted a photo of her draping her arm over Heughan as they both stand in a pool and take swigs from beer bottles.

“Beers a wrap,” she wrote.

She also tweeted a message thanking the Outlander Season 3 location crews for all their hard work throughout the long shoot.

“A HUGE thank you to both our South African and Scottish crews who have worked their a**es off to make this season the [bomb].”

Meanwhile, Heughan posted a photo showing him standing in the pool with a smirk on his face, while Balfe is beside him, submerged up to her shoulders in the water.

He captioned the photo with “Slainte!” which means “good health” in Irish Gaelic.

As Inquisitr reported in its Outlander Season 3 guide, Balfe and Heughan have spent the last two months in Cape Town, South Africa, filming the final episodes of the new season. Cape Town is standing in for Jamaica, which will play a major part in Jamie and Claire’s adventures toward the end of the season.

Outlander executive producer and showrunner Ronald D. Moore talked about the cast and crew’s experience filming in South Africa at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, last week.

“It gave a different vibe to the production, which was great because it was leaving Scotland in story and going somewhere else,” Moore said, according to International Business Times. “You felt a different energy on the set because they were somewhere else.”

He also said that the warmer location was a refreshing change for everyone working on the production.

“It’s a very different place,” he continued. “It’s completely different from Scotland. You can see all the people, all the Scots in the crew, were out like baking in the sun and getting sunburned because they were just so in love with seeing the sun for a change.”

Outlander Season 3 is based on Voyager, the third book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander book series. The story will pick up immediately after Claire travels back through the stones to the 20th century and then follow Jamie and Claire as they attempt to live their lives apart, separated by time.

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz in September.

[Featured Image by Starz]