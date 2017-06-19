BoycottColbert Is A Twitter Movement Again After Late Night Talk Show Sketch Insults Melania

Some Conservatives are banding together to boycott Stephen Colbert after a late night sketch from the show mocked and insulted Melania Trump. As the Inquisitr reported earlier, Stephen Colbert was joined by actress Laura Benanti who portrayed Melania and gave an update after moving to the White House. The sketch was met with humor by those on the left and outrage by those on the right. As many Conservatives feel that the FCC let them down when a previous sketch by Stephen Colbert drew anger and outrage, some are taking it upon themselves to boycott the show instead. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on CBS and has an average of three million nightly viewers, according to TV by the Numbers.

After the Melania Trump skit aired on CBS, upset viewers expressed their opinions on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Some of the Instagram comments were extremely troubling as one poster put blame on Colbert for the Congressional baseball game shooting. The commenter suggested that show’s like Colbert’s helped polarize the nation leading to the shooting of GOP Congress members. Others pointed out that this isn’t Stephen Colbert’s first time insulting the first family in a manner that has resulted in outrage in the Conservative base.

It was on May 2, 2017, that Stephen Colbert drew the wrath of Conservatives and President Trump for a monolog that referred to the President as having a sexual relationship with Russian President Putin. Many were outraged over the comments and felt that the show should be pulled. It wasn’t and the FCC dropped the investigation without fining CBS or Colbert. After that monolog the movement to boycott Colbert started and subsequently began to fade. The new skit about Melania Trump has revived the debate about how far late night talk shows should go and where they should draw the line with criticism. The Melania skit has also revived the Stephen Colbert boycott. Today, #boycottColbert is seeing a new aspect of the movement on social media sites like Twitter as people want the show to stop insulting the first family including President Trump and First Lady Melania.

What do you think? Does Stephen Colbert cross a line with his monologs, skits, and jokes about the first family? Watch the videos and see some of the tweets below by those who support a Stephen Colbert boycott. Feel free to leave your comments below.

Guess who's back? Back again. Melania's back. Tell a friend. A post shared by Late Show with Stephen Colbert (@colbertlateshow) on Jun 13, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

BOYCOTT! Colbert Launch VILE Attack On Melania Trump and Barron – Millions of Americans In Shock! https://t.co/qEigyleLxu — phillip (@phillipb1956) June 16, 2017

All for his ratings Colbert will spit flames upon our nation that burn innocents & erode the foundations of peace! #BoycottColbert #Shame — Danaka Thurston (@DanakaThurston) June 15, 2017

TRUTH, Sean, and we are TIRED OF IT! Hate speech works BOTH ways. NO ONE was allowed to say ONE WORD about O! #BoycottColbert #StandWithSean pic.twitter.com/f5eZcx7XPF — AmericanME (@AmericanLuvSong) May 30, 2017

#Repub wud be fired #BoycottColbert

FCC will not take action against Stephen Colbert over controversial Trump joke https://t.co/Xql9Bkf2xp — Kimberly (@KKMoriconi) May 23, 2017

