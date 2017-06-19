Daniel Bryan Expected To Make Mysterious Announcement During Return To ‘SmackDown Live’

SmackDown Live’s General Manager has been absent from WWE programming for several weeks due to the birth of his first child with Brie Bella, but he will make his return to the brand this week. First and foremost, the fans will be ecstatic to see Daniel Bryan back inside a WWE ring. Bryan will start his promo with a joke about becoming a father and, but he will get to business because a lot has happened during Bryan’s hiatus.

Since Bryan has been gone, Jinder Mahal shocked the world and became the WWE Champion. He will also make his return immediately after the WWE Money in the Bank PPV. Bryan has already announced that he will be addressing Carmella’s controversial victory during the event, but he may have much bigger things on his mind when it comes to the blue brand. Apparently, Bryan is returning to the brand with some big news.

The expectation is that Daniel Bryan will be making a big announcement regarding what SmackDown Live will be bringing to the WWE Summerslam card this August. Unfortunately, WWE officials are keeping any information about Tuesday night’s announcement under their hats, but it could involve any number of hot topics going around WWE right now, including John Cena’s return and his status as a WWE “free agent.”

While Daniel Bryan was gone and enjoying his first weeks of fatherhood, there was some speculation about him resigning the SmackDown General Manager role and being replaced by another WWE legend. It’s well known at this point that Bryan is under contract with WWE until next summer. The expectation is that he’ll stay in the role until his contract expires, but Bryan may also change his mind as Birdie Danielson grows.

Daniel Bryan has been very good in the General Manager role on SmackDown Live. He’s done a lot of good in helping WWE stars like The Miz or Alexa Bliss get over on the blue brand. There will be more chances to help talent on WWE television, but it seems like Daniel Bryan is simply keeping himself busy while he has a deal with the company. But, he may change his mind about wrestling again now that he’s become a father.

For now, the WWE Universe should expect some big news from Daniel Bryan on SmackDown this week. He will have an entire PPV to react to and set the record straight as he sees fit. More importantly, he’s expected to get the ball rolling as WWE programming starting heading towards Brooklyn again for the third straight year. This year’s WWE Summerslam PPV is expected to be bigger than ever; Daniel Bryan will kick us off.

[Featured Image by WWE]