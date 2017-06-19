Beyonce And Twins Gets Hospital Visit From Jay Z’s Mom— A Boy And A Girl?

Beyonce got a visit from her mother-in-law at the hospital on Sunday. Jay Z’s mom, Gloria Carter, arrived to visit the singer who reportedly gave birth to twins this week. Did she have a boy and a girl?

The Twins’ First Visit From Their Paternal Grandmother

Jay Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, was spotted at UCLA hospital on Sunday, presumably to visit her brand new twin grandchildren a day after E! News confirmed that Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed their two babies this week.

Beyonce reportedly gave birth earlier this week, and while the gender of the twins has not been confirmed, it is rumored that the Lemonade singer had a boy and a girl after an unidentified woman was spotted delivering flowers and balloons that read “Baby Girl” and “Baby Boy” with a card addressed to “B&J,” according to E! News.

Gloria Carter arrived on Sunday, Father’s Day, at the hospital in a black Escalade around 10 a.m. with a visitor’s pass clipped to her shirt.

Beyonce’s mother-in-law and the co-founder and CEO of the Shawn Carter foundation, wore black pants and a white fringed top. She appeared to have arrived with some bags in tow for her new grandchildren.

Jay Z’s Mom Gloria Carter Arrives at Hospital After Beyoncé Welcomes Twins https://t.co/yIXRyjyPdb pic.twitter.com/8M7c6p7LeV — Bahdal (@Bahdal) June 18, 2017

Family Support And Excitement For The Twins

On Thursday, Jay Z and 5-year-old Blue Ivy were spotted together at the same hospital where Beyonce presumably gave birth to the twins.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Jay Z skipped the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City.

The Grammy winner was slated to accept the honor of being the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall.

The twins are here! Beyoncé and Jay Z are officially parents of 3, and it’s time we all celebrate. pic.twitter.com/G2Sv9mBXzm — E! News (@enews) June 18, 2017

On Sunday, Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father, also posted a congratulatory post on Twitter wishing the twins a Happy Birthday, with a caption that simply read, “They’re here!”

Shortly after Beyonce announced that she was pregnant back in February, her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, took to Instagram to express her excitement saying, “Wow I don’t have the keep the secret anymore. I am sooo happy God is so good twin blessings.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The news of the Carter twins’ birth has not been made official yet by Beyonce or Jay Z, but with continued reports of family visits to the hospital and Mathew Knowles social media posts, it is more than likely that she has had the babies.

Do you think Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins are a boy and a girl? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Staff/Getty Images]