PlayStation 5 Rumors Spark Following Microsoft’s Grand Reveal Of The Xbox One X

The recent unveiling of the Xbox One X, previously known as Project Scorpio in its development stage, should have Sony worrying by now. With higher specs and a promise of true 4K gaming, the PlayStation 4 Pro seemingly lags behind the Microsoft console. This leads to the outset of talks about the PS5, even though the PS4 Pro has not even reached its first birthday yet.

The PlayStation 4 Pro was released in November 2016, which means that it is still a baby by console standards. A platform lives more than half a decade before a successor comes around, so even the PS4 that was released in 2013 is still not due for a replacement.

That does not stop gaming enthusiasts to look forward to the PlayStation 5 amid the lack of confirmation from Sony that they are indeed working on a new iteration. Some believe that the era of consoles is coming to an end, yet the industry is still going strong. Many fans still choose to buy a console rather than a high-end PC, while some have both.

With the rate that the Sony and Microsoft platforms are going now, they might eventually hold a candle to PC. Can it be expected of the PlayStation 5?

PlayStation 5 Specs

According to LearnBonds, the day that will erase the performance differences between a PC and a console might soon come true. When the PlayStation 5 is released, it is expected to have more than 10 teraflops of power with an AMD chip similar to the Xbox One X.

By then, PS5 should be able to offer “true” 4K gaming unlike the PS4 Pro, which just offers a glimpse into what 4K gaming could look like. Even 1080p games might look better with the console, like what the Xbox One X promises.

Another thing to note is its VR capability. The industry is only expected to further advance. In a matter of years, people may be able to play realistic games and plunge into a realistic world. And for that, the world needs a powerful enough system and the PS5 might just be that.

PlayStation 5 Release Date

As mentioned above, the PlayStation is still in the middle of its lifespan and two upgrades were just launched last year, the PS4 Pro and the PS4 Slim. Observing the pattern of PS launches, the PlayStation 5 may not be due until 2019 at the earliest.

Sony does not also necessarily have to throw a counter to Microsoft’s Xbox One X immediately, notes TechRadar. There are economic advantages of having consoles age on the shelves before a new one takes its place, so it is likely that the PS5 is still years away from happening.

