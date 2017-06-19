‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For June 19: Steve Has Big News, Tripp Is Being Sketchy, And Eli Goes Extreme

It is time once again to start a brand new week of drama, romance, and action on Days Of Our Lives aka DOOL, and that means there are spoilers to be had. As the summer truly gets underway, there is a lot happening in very sketchy and underhanded ways. While this whole week will be full of unexpected happenings, it is time to look at the spoilers for Monday, June 19, and you’ll learn that Tripp has serious plans in the works while Steve has some rather big news.

Please note that there are possible spoilers ahead for the episode of Days Of Our Lives which will air on Monday, June 19, 2017. If you don’t want to know, then stop reading now.

One of the biggest storylines happening right now is that of Tripp plotting his revenge and everyone knows it is coming, but what will he do? Soap Hub recaps how Tripp believes that Kayla killed his mom and he’s going to do whatever he can to get back at her, but it takes time.

On Monday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Tripp is going to continue spending a lot of time with Kayla in an effort to get her to trust him. So far, things are going well and she suspects nothing which makes it easier for him to shadow her in the hospital this week.

Would Tripp go straight after Kayla or attempt to do something to Joey in order to make her suffer?

According to SoapHub, Monday will also bring about a frantic Paul who ends up convincing Eli to do something extreme. What that will be isn’t exactly known yet, but “extreme” is never a good thing on Days Of Our Lives.

Elsewhere, JJ and Lani can finally breathe a little easier as their relationship is doing better, but it won’t last for too long. The couple soon comes across Chad and Gabi who may have their relationship outed to everyone, but Days Of Our Lives viewers don’t see the big secret.

Finally, Days Of Our Lives viewers will see Steve reveal the big news he has for Adrienne which is bound to start nothing but trouble, and it has to do with Anjelica.

Days Of Our Lives is never short on drama and that is not going to change as this week officially gets underway. There is plenty going on with Eli and Steve, and Paul and Adrienne, but the big-time story here has to do with Tripp and Kayla. He has a truly underhanded plan in mind, but he’s being so sweet and kind to get closer to her that DOOL fans just want to know when he’s going to strike and the suspense is too much.

