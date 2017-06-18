Dodgers Push Across 8 Sunday, Completing Season Sweep Of Cincinnati

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, winning 8-7, taking all six games played against the Reds in 2017 as a result.

Kenta Maeda delivered five quality innings for the Dodgers, allowing just a single Cincinnati run on three base hits. Sunday also marked the first start for Maeda since being relegated to bullpen duty on June 10.

It also helped that the Dodgers gave him run support two innings into the contest.

Los Angeles pushed across three runs in a second inning rally that also saw them produce four base hits, all of which coming with two men out. The Dodgers, however, would not stop there, continuing the offensive explosion the very next inning.

Logan Forsythe deposited a Bronson Arroyo offering into the Great American Ballpark crowd, pushing across two more runs for Los Angeles, extended the lead to 5-0 and chasing Arroyo after three innings pitched.

Justin Turner provided additional insurance runs for Los Angeles three innings later, connecting on a three-run home run to the left field crowd. The Dodgers now carried a seven-run cushion, 8-1. All of which, however, proving to be essential in preserving the Dodger victory.

The Reds homered in three consecutive innings beginning in the bottom half of the sixth.

Adam Duvall got it started with a solo shot in the sixth, followed by Scooter Gennett’s three-run round tripper in the seventh. Eugenio Suarez rounded out the Reds power trio, smacking a solo shot of his own in the eight. It was three big hits in a relatively small three innings, but it narrowed the Dodger lead from seven down to two. The Reds, however, would not stop there, as a Billy Hamilton RBI double later in the half inning trimmed the margin down to one.

What appeared to be an easy win for the Dodgers now appeared to be a nail bitter. However, Dodger Manager Dave Roberts had little to worry about with Kenley Jansen entering the game in the bottom half of the ninth inning. Jansen would retire the Reds 1-2-3, striking out two in the process.

“When the game is on the line, you’ve got to sacrifice your body.” –@kikehndez ???? pic.twitter.com/KCtqFDjKoC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 18, 2017

With the season sweep of the Cincinnati Reds now firmly secured, the Dodgers will now return home to embark on a four-game swing with the New York Mets.

[Featured Image by John Minchillo/AP Images]