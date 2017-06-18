‘BIP’ Evan And Carly Get Married Amid Corinne Sexual Assault Scandal — Show ‘Must Come Back’

Bachelor In Paradise stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell got married with Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiating the wedding amid the reality show’s sexual assault scandal surrounding Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Despite the drama, Evan claimed that the show “must come back.”

A wedding amid the chaos

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell officially tied the knot in front of a close group of family and friends in Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The Bachelor host Chris Harrison acted as officiant at the beachfront wedding ceremony, People reported.

BachelorIn Paradise alumni Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert were in attendance. The successful Bachelor couple is currently expecting their first child together.

Carly and Evan met on the third season of Bachelor In Paradise. The pair appeared to be an unlikely couple at first but by the end of their time in Mexico, Bass had popped the question to his future wife.

Carly previously told the magazine that she believes “everything happens for a reason.”

“It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss.”

The couple currently live together in Nashville, Tennessee with Bass’ three sons—Nathan, Liam, Ensley.

“We have great communication. It’s what we had as friends and it’s what keeps us in love.”

Evan added that he was definitely more “emotional” than the typical male contestant on The Bachelor or Bachelor In Paradise but that Carly accepted him for who he was.

One week before Evan and Carly’s wedding, Bachelor In Paradise Season 4 production was abruptly halted after a producer filed a complaint alleging sexual misconduct between two contestants.

The contestants were later revealed to be Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Corinne has since claimed to be a victim in the situation, while Jackson’s lawyer has maintained that their sexual interaction was “consensual.”

Bachelor In Paradise’s fate remains unknown but a source told People that the show will not be resuming this summer.

“There are no authorities involved, no law enforcement but the incident was flagged internally and they take these matter seriously, so they’re looking into it. But Bachelor in Paradise will not be resuming — this summer at least.”

ABC and Warner Bros. have denied that Bachelor in Paradise has been axed, Variety reported Tuesday.

BIP ‘must come back?’

Meanwhile, Evan Bass really wants to see the show come back, according to a guest post he wrote in The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

"When the news about Paradise production broke the internet, it also broke my heart. While to some it's a silly TV show, for me, it was an experience that changed my life in unimaginable ways." "I am troubled thinking about the allegations happening on my favorite beach, and I'm sad that some couples will not have the opportunity to find love in a powerful and unique way."

Evan added that he wanted to ensure people that he was not trying to “downplay the seriousness” of this “difficult situation” and that his “heart went out to Corinne” and anyone else who was negatively affected by the incident.

“And Paradise must come back, if not this season, then next season.”

