Women’s ‘Money in the Bank’ Winner Expected To Cash-In During Tonight’s PPV

During tonight’s Money in the Bank PPV, the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will take place. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya, and Carmella are all participating in the match, but there is a lot of speculation about another participant being announced over the next few hours. Rumors about Nikki Bella or Maria Kanellis’ WWE returns are some of the hottest topics heading into tonight’s PPV.

No matter who wins the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match tonight, the holder of the briefcase will need to wait and see if Naomi or Lana is the SmackDown Women’s Champion after their title match during the PPV. However, there is a lot of speculation and rumors heading into tonight’s event that no matter who wins the match between Lana and Naomi will be wrestling more than one match by the end of the evening.

WWE fans have mixed feelings about the SmackDown Women’s Title match between Lana and Naomi. On the one hand, the WWE Universe is glad to finally have The Ravishing Russian on SmackDown Live, but a win for her tonight would likely get some backlash because she won the top prize of the Women’s division on the blue brand during her debut match. On paper, there is nowhere else to go but down once she loses the title.

However, there is a lot of speculation that whether or not Naomi retains or Lana wins the championship, the Women’s Money in the Bank contract holder will be cashing in after their match tonight during the PPV. If that’s the case, the bigger question is who will walk out of St. Louis with the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Recently, it was rumored that WWE officials were leaning towards Natalya to become the first Miss Money in the Bank. Since the powers that be have changed their minds about Lana becoming a heel, it would make a lot of sense for a heel like Natalya to “steal” the Women’s Title from Lana only a few minutes after her title win. However, Becky Lynch has also made it very clear she will cash-in tonight if she wins the ladder match.

The WWE Universe will continue to speculate until tonight’s PPV is officially in WWE history books, but the events of tonight will become history no matter what happens or who actually walks out of St. Louis with the SmackDown Women’s Championship or the Money in the Bank briefcase. As hours of speculation have just become minutes, the WWE Universe is at an apex, and the only thing to do is watch and see what happens.

