Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Wedding: Couple Clashing On Family And Career Plans?

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been engaged for quite some time now, but the couple still hasn’t exchanged their vows, leading to speculations that either one of them is not yet ready to commit to a married life. What’s keeping them from getting married?

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ wedding may have been put on hold for an indefinite amount of time, according to a new report from Celeb Dirty Laundry. The publication noted that Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been engaged for several years now, but it’s perfectly clear that they still do not have any intentions to seal the deal and get married.

The report also cited an earlier interview with the 31-year-old actor, which showed that Pattinson and his fiance do not have any definite date for their wedding nor have they begun the planning stage of their marriage. The Twilight actor has seemingly refused to answer the question on whether he was already planning their marriage and simply played coy.

Pattinson and Twigs’ stretched engagement has led to countless speculations that one of them is not yet ready to commit to a married life. The Lost City of Z actor has expressed his desire to start a family of his own, but several sources claim that FKA Twigs may still be too focused on her career as a singer and does not want to have children yet.

see you soon @tiffanyandco <3 #tiffanycityhardwear A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on May 10, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

There were also rumors that Pattinson and Twigs are headed for a breakup, especially since there were months when they weren’t seen together in public. Even in those rare times they are seen out together, speculations grew that their relationship is simply falling apart.

Pattinson and Twigs recently attended the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of Pattinson’s latest film, Good Time. Per Mail Online, Pattinson happily posed for the cameras, but Twigs looked uninterested and appeared glum while attending the event.

This raised a lot of speculations among fans that things are not going well between Pattinson and his fiance, however, it may be that Twigs is not yet used to having all the cameras following them all the time. The “Two Weeks” singer previously told Complex that it was difficult for her to keep up with the crazy world that Pattinson lives in as a celebrity and said that she had a “horrible” experience after Twigs was attacked by fans on social media.

“But ultimately, I’m in an amazing relationship. So it doesn’t matter,” she said.

Do you think Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs will get married soon? Or are they purposely trying to put their wedding on hold?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]