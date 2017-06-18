Ariana Grande Wraps Up European Leg Of Dangerous Woman Tour, Thanks Fans Amidst ‘Challenging Time’

A couple of weeks after Ariana Grande went back to Manchester to perform in the “One Love Manchester” Benefit Concert, the singer has now wrapped up the European leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour, which was suspended at one point in light of the tragedy that took 22 lives.

Ariana Grande became emotional on Instagram, where she posted her touching message to her fans. She thanked everyone who supported her “One Love Manchester” concert, where thousands gathered to watch artists come together in support to the victims of the suicide bombing that happened two weeks earlier at the singer’s concert.

“Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special!” she wrote. “Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away.”

The “Side to Side” singer also shared footage from her concert in Turin, Italy, where she also expressed her gratitude and love to her band, ET Online reports.

Following the European leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour, which ended in Italy, she is set to perform in Latin American countries from June 29 to July 19, starting from Brazil and ending in Mexico. Ariana Grande is also visiting the countries Chile, Argentina, and Costa Rica.

August is wholly dedicated to the Dangerous Woman Tour’s Asian leg, with the “Let Me Love You” singer spending two days in Tokyo, Japan, before moving on to Bangkok, Thailand, and then to Makati, Philippines. She is set to end the Asian leg of her tour with her concert in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

Ariana Grande will then spend the first half of September in New Zealand and Australia before she returns to Asia for her last three performances in Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. For more information on tickets, if they haven’t sold out already, visit the official arianagrande.com website.

In related news, the former Nickelodeon star was granted an honorary citizenship in Manchester in light of her contributions to the city. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Council leader Sir Richard Leese deemed Ariana Grande to be qualified as an “honorary Mancunian.”

Ariana’s response to the Manchester attacks was appreciated by the council as she fought evil and hatred with love and courage. The “One Love Manchester” benefit concert that she helmed brought in $12 million, which went to the Red Cross and We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

[Featured Image by Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images]