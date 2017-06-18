Paul George Tells Pacers He Will Not Re-Sign In 2018

The Indiana Pacers longtime forward Paul George told the team that he will not re-sign with the team in 2018 when he becomes a free agent. The news isn’t good for the Pacers organization as it will diminish the trade value of George with other teams. However, the news is great for the Los Angeles Lakers franchise as “PG” has stated that he only has an interest in signing with the Lakers.

Paul George is from the Los Angeles area and there have been rumors and speculation that he wants to play for his hometown team. Lakers Hall of Famer and team President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson spoke about the matter on Jimmy Kimmel Live a couple of months ago and expressed his interest in wanting George to join the team.

Paul George himself then went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Kimmel also asked him about the matter. George stated that he loves Magic, but they have not yet discussed the subject between each other. George also stated that he will be working out with Lakers’ future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant this summer.

George has been with the Indiana Pacers since they drafted him 10th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft. Since then, George has been a consistent All-Star, and at one point had the Pacers as a possible threat to take down the Miami Heat during the four seasons LeBron James was a member of the team. However, over the last few seasons, after he returned from the horrifying injury he suffered while playing for the U.S. Men’s National Team, the team has struggled to get back to its winning ways.

Paul George and the Indiana Pacers were swept in this year’s playoffs by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games. Unless the Pacers can attract other stars to join the team alongside Paul, it will take a rebuilding process that could take too long for a player with the value of George to stick around and wait it out.

The 2017 NBA Draft is approaching this week and there is a big chance the L.A. Lakers will be selecting former UCLA star guard Lonzo Ball, who is also from the L.A. area. The Lakers already have a young core of players who will benefit from having a veteran who can score the ball at a high-level like George. The Lakers may have to give up last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Brandon Ingram, in order to receive George, but Ingram will certainly be a young star that the Pacers can build around for the future.

Do you think the Lakers should trade Brandon Ingram to get Paul George?

[Featured Image by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images]