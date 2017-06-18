Kim Kardashian Wears Same Outfit For Three Days After Fans Accuse Her Of Blackface In New Makeup Campaign

Kim Kardashian wore the same outfit in a row for three days—gray Yeezy sweatpants and a white top with no bra— for the last three days. What is going on with the reality star fashionista? After announcing her new makeup line to fans online, she was accused of blackface in the photos.

What’s going on with her?

Kim Kardashian has an expensive wardrobe full of designer clothing. The famous reality star could wear a different outfit every hour of the day if she wanted to so it struck some as odd when she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing the same outfit for three days, according to Cosmopolitan.

The mother-of-two sported a pair of gray Yeezy sweatpants that you can purchase online for $351 along with a sheer white tank top, sans bra.

The casual look was very laid back compared to the glamorous outfits the fashionista usually steps out in. The beauty expert also appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

Kim was first photographed wearing the outfit for her daughter North West’s fourth birthday party on Thursday.

Accused of blackface

The day before, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced that she would be launching her own cosmetics line, KKW Beauty on Twitter and Instagram.

@KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

To promote her first product, a contour kit, Kim posted a photograph of herself.

Shortly after, fans began pointing out that the reality star’s skin appeared to be darker than usual in one of the photos she used. Some online users instantly jumped to the conclusion of blackface, AOL reported.

People noticed that the photo that the KKW Beauty account posted was much lighter than the one that Kim Kardashian had posted on her personal Instagram account.

Crème Contour and Highlight Kits. Coming 6.21 to KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Kardashian’s Twitter avatar features the lighter image, while her personal Instagram feature’s the darker image.

“Black women get told to lighten. Meanwhile, #KimKardashian spends her entire career in perpetual Black face.”https://t.co/0dxkHzqG3G — Latina Magazine (@Latina) June 16, 2017

This is not the first time the reality star has been called out for cultural appropriation. The celebrity’s infamous Paper magazine photo shoot was harshly criticized for its racist undertones.

KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Why do you think Kim Kardashian has been wearing the same outfit for three days in a row? Do you think her new KKW Beauty campaign photo looks like blackface? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]