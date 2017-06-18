Kylie Jenner Has No Shame As She Shows Off Her Large Scar In Recent Photo

Kylie Jenner wants the world to know she has flaws and is proud of it. The 19-year-old once again put her large scar on full display as she flaunted her legs in a form-fitting gold gown this week.

Jenner posted the photo on Instagram this weekend following a night out with friends Pia Mia and Jordyn Woods. She wore a sparkly golden gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

The Mirror reported on the evening look before Kylie gave fans a look at her scar on Sunday. The site stated fans were questioning whether or not Jenner has had a boob job as she flaunted her figure.

“The youngest of the Kardashian klan showed off her toned legs in the thigh high slit dress which clung to her ample bosom, sparking fans to comment yet again on the size of her cleavage.”

However, it seems Kylie is attempting to redirect attention to her scar as she showcases it instead of her cleavage. Fans were quick to notice the fact Jenner was putting her scar on display once again as they commented on the post.

It seems people may be getting tired of Kylie reminding them she has a scar as they shared their opinions in the comments.

“Ok we got it you have a scar on leg.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Other commenters asked how Jenner got the scar despite numerous reports discussing it over the years. Entertainment Tonight reported on Kylie’s scar back in 2015 when she took to social media to say “I love my scar.”

Jenner stated in 2011 she got the scar during a game of hide and seek with big sister Kendall Jenner when she was 5-years-old. The teen said she slipped while hiding and had a pole go into her leg, which caused a fairly large scar.

Since then, Kylie has not been shy when it comes to showing off her minor “flaw.” It seems her fans did appreciate Kylie being honest about imperfections as they commented on her past posts.

“Your scar is beautiful. All scars are beautiful.”

I love my scar A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 8, 2015 at 11:38pm PST

However, fans are having different reactions to Kylie showing off her scar as plastic surgery rumors continue. It seems fans are not seeing it as Jenner reminding people she isn’t “perfect,” after all, but more of a way to gain attention.

“That scar. I think she said she likes showing it off.”

Indeed, Kylie continues to get people talking every time she purposely puts her scar on display. Perhaps it’s a way for Jenner to generate a different discussion after her evening gown sparked boob job rumors again.

Why do you think Kylie Jenner continues to flaunt her scar on social media?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]