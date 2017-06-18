Kaitlyn Bristowe Pushes For Televised Wedding With Shawn Booth After Carly Waddell And Evan Bass News

Is Kaitlyn Bristowe waiting for a TV deal to get married to Shawn Booth? On Sunday, Kaitlyn, one of the final three women on Chris Soules’ The Bachelor season who then went on become the star of The Bachelorette, posted a tweet that made it clear that she and Shawn want ABC to give them a televised wedding special. Kaitlyn posted the tweet after it was reported that franchise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ wedding that took place on Saturday was filmed and will air on ABC later this year.

On Saturday, Mike Fleiss, the creator and producer of the Bachelor franchise, tweeted his happiness for Carly and Evan over their marriage.

So happy for Carly and Evan!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) June 17, 2017

In response to Mike’s tweet, Kaitlyn tweeted that she’s also happy for Carly and Evan. Yet that wasn’t all that Kaitlyn said. “When’s ours?” she added.

Several people responded to Kaitlyn’s tweet by agreeing that her and Shawn should be given a TV special and pushing for ABC to make it happen. One viewer told Mike to make it happen.

Make it happen, Mike!!' — Dave Garner (@V1_man) June 18, 2017

Another viewer questioned why a Kaitlyn and Shawn wedding special hasn’t happened yet.

We LOVE the Boothstowes @fleissmeister !!!!! The fans want a televised beautiful Bachelor style wedding! WTH is taking so long???? — AllieB (@NJgirl108) June 18, 2017

Some people also commended Kaitlyn on asking Mike the question. One fan told Kaitlyn that she loves it when she “troll[s]” Mike.

I love when you troll him — Brittany Naidu (@itsbritlike4sur) June 18, 2017

Another fan said that Kaitlyn’s question to Mike is why she’s her favorite Bachelorette star.

This is why you are 10/10 my fav bachelorette. Let's see this happen here @ABCNetwork — Char (@charzard13) June 18, 2017

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s questioning of Mike Fleiss of when she and Shawn Booth will get their own televised wedding special isn’t the first time that she has publicly questioned and criticized the Bachelor producer and creator. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after it was announced in February that the latest Bachelor star, Nick Viall (Season 21), was going to be on Dancing with the Stars, Kaitlyn posted a series of tweets that claimed that Mike prevented her from doing the dance competition. According to Kaitlyn, she was offered a contract to do the dance show but then Mike told her that she wasn’t allowed to do it. According to Kaitlyn, Mike told her that he “didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.” “What a f**king joke,” Kaitlyn also tweeted, making it clear that she found Nick being allowed to go on the dance competition when she herself wasn’t allowed to be ridiculous.

Carly Waddell competed with Kaitlyn Bristowe for Chris Soules on Season 19 of The Bachelor. After Kaitlyn was sent home, she went on to star on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, where she met and got engaged to Shawn Booth on the finale episode. Carly went on to Season 2 and then Season 3 of the spin-off Bachelor in Paradise, where she met and got engaged to Evan Bass, who was on JoJo Fletcher’s The Bachelorette season (Season 12), on the finale episode.

On Saturday, E! News reported that Carly and Evan got married in Mexico at the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. It was officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison and guests included franchise alums Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Nick Viall, and Vanessa Grimaldi. Jade and Tanner met and got engaged on the spin-off’s second season and their wedding was televised in February as part of The Bachelor at 20: A Celebration of Love special. Nick, who became good friends with Carly and Evan on Season 3 of the spin-off, starred in and got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi on the latest Bachelor season (Season 21).

E! News further reported that Carly and Evan’s wedding was filmed and will be televised on ABC later this year. According to the news site, the wedding was originally intended to air as part of Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, which recently stopped filming because of the Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson sex scandal. Now that Season 4 of the spin-off has stopped, perhaps that means that Carly and Evan’s wedding will air as a stand-alone special?

