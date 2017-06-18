Reason Why Triple H Isn’t A Big Fan Of Dolph Ziggler Finally Revealed

Dolph Ziggler has been an active performer for WWE since 2004. He’s had an extremely successful career in WWE, but there has always been a group of fans who believe he’s being held back by the powers that be. The belief is The Show Off has been one of the most consistent in-ring performers in the company over most of his WWE career. He’s been rewarded with several accolades, but he’s always seemed to be capable of more.

It was revealed by former WWE writer Kevin Eck during an interview with Sporting News that there isn’t a vendetta against Dolph backstage, but there are reasons why Ziggler hasn’t reached the top spot in WWE. A big reason is Triple H and Vince McMahon aren’t big fans of Dolph Ziggler being a top guy for the company because of the following reasons.

“Even though Ziggler was getting a good reaction from the fans, McMahon was highly critical of Ziggler’s instincts in the ring and his promos. Triple H wasn’t a big Ziggler fan, either. He thought Ziggler didn’t take direction well and was overly obsessed with trying to be the next Shawn Michaels.”

Over the years, Dolph Ziggler has gained some comparisons to The Heartbreak Kid. Anyone in the industry would consider that a high honor, but it’s something that has apparently hurt Ziggler’s position in WWE. It’s just a few things that Vince McMahon is critical of that have soured him on Dolph over the years. Triple H’s criticism that he doesn’t take direction well from WWE officials is as good a reason as you’re going to find.

After 13 years and all the accolades that Dolph Ziggler has in his trophy case, there is little else for him to do aside from becoming a top guy for WWE. Unfortunately, there is a difference between being a former WWE World Champion and being embraced as a big name for the company. There have been opportunities for Dolph Ziggler to reach the top of the WWE ladder, but there are some things still working against him.

Over recent years, there has been some speculation about Dolph Ziggler calling it a career or possibly going to another promotion to try and do what Cody Rhodes is doing on the independent scene right now. After all these years in WWE, there is only so much that can be done if a great performer is unable to break the glass ceiling. Many within the WWE Universe will point the finger to blame, but it’s not really anyone’s fault.

Dolph Ziggler has had a wrestling career that most professional wrestlers can only dream of having, but his legacy will always be that he was talented enough to be a top guy. As of this writing, his career isn’t over, and there is still a chance he could become the WWE Superstar the fans have wanted him to be for many years.

