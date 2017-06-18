Aramazd Andressian Jr. Update: Grandmother Speaks Out, As Reward Increases In Case Of Missing 5-Year-Old Boy

Aramazd Andressian Jr. went missing from South Pasadena, California two months ago while on a visit with his father. The five-year-old boy’s maternal grandmother recently spoke out about how much she misses her beloved grandson and desperately wants him home. As the search continues for Aramazd, the reward for information regarding is whereabouts has also increased.

Aramazd’s grandmother, Donna Estevez, said last week that she misses the boy “so much,” according to CBS Los Angeles. She added, “I just don’t know what I’m going to do without him.”

Donna also stated the following.

“His dad needs to bring him back. Everybody that knows where he’s at, just please bring him back… He needs his mama. I know he misses his mama so much. Everybody just misses him… We will not stop. We passed out fliers. Probably between 50-to-80-thousand.”

Aramazd’s grandmother then spoke directly to him, saying, “I love you and miss you and I want you to come home.”

The reward in Aramazd’s case has jumped from $20,000, an amount offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, to $30,000. According to NBC Los Angeles, the additional $10,000 was raised via a GoFundMe page initiated by Aramzd’s mother.

At Nojoqui Falls, one of the locations included in the search & rescue for missing 5 y/o Aramazd Andressian Jr. Update at 6pm on #KSBY pic.twitter.com/IzpnEcN4V1 — Jessica Slate (@thejslate) June 10, 2017

The missing boy’s mother last saw him on April 15 while handing him off to his father in the Baldwin Park area. The couple is going through a divorce and share the custody of the boy.

Just days later, on April 22 at around 6:30 a.m., Aramazd’s father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., was discovered passed out in Arroyo Park in South Pasadena, reports ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Andressian Sr. had a cut on his head and scrapes on his arms, according to the Los Angeles Times, and his vehicle, a gray BMW, had been doused in gasoline. Aramazd Jr. was nowhere to be found.

According to the Times, law enforcement stated his father had ingested prescription medication that was not prescribed to him.

Still missing since April 22,2017 5yrs old Aramazd Andressian JR.There is a reward for his return but there is no clues to where he is.☹️ pic.twitter.com/XGRNjmtKCk — Califgurl (@califgurl39) June 11, 2017

Andressian Sr. was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction and held on $10 million bail, but was released only three days later due to lack of evidence.

The Cachuma Lake Recreation Area in Santa Barbara was searched for evidence on April 25 because authorities believed Aramazd’s father had been to the lake just days before the boy was reported gone, reports the Times. Areas of Orange County were also searched, as investigators believe the child’s father had taken him to Disneyland at one point during their visit.

On April 28, a search warrant was executed at the home of Aramazd’s father. The next day he released a statement through his attorney that said the following.

“I am desperate to find my son, Aramazd Jr. and need the public’s help. I hope and pray for the safe return of my only child, my namesake.”

During a May 17 news conference, detectives noted that Aramazd’s father admitted to ingesting prescription drugs that were not his. They also stated that in addition to Andressian Sr.’s BMW being doused with gasoline, matches and a gas can were found inside the vehicle. Furthermore, a rag that had been soaked in gas was discovered near the gas cap.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. is described as a white male, having brown hair and brown eyes and a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder. He is about 4-foot-1 and weighs approximately 55 pounds.

Anyone with information about the case involving Aramazd Andressian Jr. is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

[Featured Image by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department]