Orrell Water Park Murder: Missing 18-Year-Old Winstanley College Student, Ellen Higginbottom, Found Dead

Greater Manchester Police are investigating an Orrell Water Park murder and have arrested a 47-year-old man for questioning. According to BBC News, a Winstanley College student, Ellen Higginbottom, of Wigan, Greater Manchester, disappeared after leaving campus, which relatives say was out of character.

Higginbottom, who was an aspiring doctor, was reported missing on Friday around 7:20 p.m. after she failed to return home. She was last seen around 1 p.m. at Orrell Water Park, and several attempts to contact Higginbottom on her cell phone were unsuccessful as her phone would go to voicemail. The teen’s friends pleaded with the public via social media to get in contact with the family if they knew anything about her whereabouts.

Thirteen hours after a search was launched for the missing Wigan teen, Higginbottom was found dead in Orrell Water Park with visible wounds to the neck.

The teen’s body was transported to a local medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. It was later uncovered that her death resulted from an attack that left Higginbottom with multiple wounds to the neck.

Circumstances leading up to the Orrell Park murder has not been determined, but Greater Manchester Police have not ruled out a sexual motive and they are working diligently to find out what happened.

Detective Howard Millington has confirmed that a Wigan man, whose identity has not been released, was arrested for questioning in regards to Higginbottom’s murder.

Greater Manchester Police say they received a report about two men following several women and acting suspiciously at Orrell Water Park on Thursday. Investigators will be keeping an “open mind” about the report.

The Wigan murder shocked the community, including Winstanley College who cautioned other students to be safe while walking to and from campus, especially near the Orrell Water Park area.

Great Manchester Police continues to investigate Higginbottom’s murder. Her father stated that he, as well as his team, will never stop until he finds out what happened to his daughter and justice is served.

If anyone has information regarding the Orrell Water Park murder, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

