‘Bachelor In Paradise’ DeMario Jackson, Corinne Olympios Scandal: What’s The Real Story?

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hold because of an alleged sexual assault that happened on set. DeMario Jackson, 30, reportedly hooked up with Corinne Olympios, 24, when she was so drunk she couldn’t have consented. The former argues that she was sober, while the latter believes she had been taken advantage of. So what’s the real story?

DeMario Jackson’s Side

DeMario Jackson first appeared as a hoping contestant on this year’s Bachelorette. As he did not find success, producers of Bachelors in Paradise deemed him necessary to be part of the show. However, filming for the fourth season has now been halted because of the accusations against him.

He admits that something did happen between him and Corinne, but they did not have intercourse. According to TMZ, both of them were told that they were going to hook up, so they got themselves drunk in a bar. That’s when the Bachelor 2017 villain allegedly pushed herself into DeMario.

Jackson claims that she was the one who suggested going to the pool, where a lot of sexual contact happened. All of this was caught on film, but no one spoke up on the set while this was happening. It was a few days after when they were called in by a Bachelor in Paradise Executive Producer, who said that one of the producers was uncomfortable with the footage.

According to DeMario, he is actually the victim in this case and he and his lawyer believes that the Bachelor in Paradise tapes, which they are yet to see, will clear Jackson’s name in this scandal.

“My character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” he said in a statement via USAToday.

This has been backed up by some people who reportedly saw what transpired and believe that Corinne was completely self-aware at that time.

Corinne Olympios’ Side

On the other side of the story, Corinne Olympios maintains that she did not give consent to what happened. According to her in a report by the Inquisitr, she was so drunk that she face-planted in the hot tub before they continued their interaction. She claims she does not at all remember what happened that day.

Corinne further stated that she would not do anything that would jeopardize her relationship with her boyfriend, who has her side. Her boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, believes that she was too drunk to give consent to what transpired and that producers are the ones to blame.

Likewise, Olympios does not blame DeMario Jackson, saying that he too was drunk. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she claims that the Bachelor in Paradise producers should have stepped in when it was clear that she was not in a state to give consent. She has since then lawyered up.

