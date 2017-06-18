Karrueche And Quavo Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Outside A Club

Karrueche and Migos star Quavo continue to fuel dating rumors after being spotted together at a club in Atlanta last night. Karrueche Tran recently claimed that she is single when asked by The Shade Room if they are in a relationship. Quavo had praised Karrueche’s new tv series on TNT Claws and has referred Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend as his bae.

In a video, which you can watch below, Karrueche and Quavo are seen going into the club together with other Migos stars Takeoff and Offset waking ahead. The rumored couple have been spending a lot of time together, and they both have good reasons to celebrate.

Quavo, who was featured in about 10 Billboard 100 songs earlier this month, announced that Migos would be releasing a follow-up to their critically and commercially successful album Culture. The Migos are yet to reveal a release date, but the upcoming album can be expected this year.

Tran, on the other hand, has been granted a 5-year restraining order against ex Chris Brown. Karrueche claimed that Chris Brown threatened her with violence after they ended their relationship. She also stated that the “Loyal” singer demanded that she returns money and gifts he gave her during their relationship and became aggressive when she refused.

#BaeWatch : #Kaevo last night! (see earlier post for video) pic cred: @atlpics A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Tran also stated that Chris Brown has beaten her in the past and threatened to have her banned from events after their breakup. Chris Brown has denied that he was violent and did not show up to court to make a case.

June 18, 2017: Karrueche and the Migos arriving to the club last night in Atlanta @karrueche {#karrueche} A post shared by Fan⚡️ (@supportingkt) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Chris Brown has threatened several men on social media, who were photographed or seen with Karrueche after their breakup. He famously threatened model Tyson Beckford because he took a picture with her. Brown is also rumored to be unhappy that Quavo have been linked to Tran, according to XXL magazine. C. Breezy reportedly felt betrayed but has not made any public comment on their rumored relationship. The two have worked on French Montana’s song “Hold Up” earlier this year.

Yesterday A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Quavo and Karrueche has been spotted out together since April this year. They have also been seen entering a Miami club together in March.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]