Jill Duggar And Jessa Duggar Send Sweet Father’s Day Messages To Their Husbands

Like millions of other American families, Counting On stars Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald took the time to send special Father’s Day messages to their husbands and father on Sunday.

On Instagram, Jill posted an adorable photo of her husband, Derick Dillard, playing with their 2-year-old son, Israel.

“Happy Father’s Day @derickdillard, you’re the best papa!” she wrote to her husband of three years. “Israel doesn’t even know how blessed he is! Love you babe!”

Jill and Derick are expecting their second son, who, according to Derick’s Twitter bio, will be named Samuel Scott, in July. They returned from a mission trip in Central America in May so Jill could give birth to Samuel in the comfort of the United States, surrounded by her family.

Speaking of the Duggar clan, Jill also posted a photo of her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, walking her down the aisle on her wedding day.

“Happy Father’s Day Daddy!” she wrote to the Duggar family patriarch. “I [love] you and am so blessed to have you as my dad!”

Happy Father's Day @derickdillard you're the best papa! Israel doesn't even know how blessed he is! Love you babe! A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

While Jill kept things short and sweet, Jessa Duggar wrote a long and touching message to her husband, Ben Seewald, on their family blog.

“I know it’s Father’s Day and not ‘Husband’s Day,'” she began, “but since our kids are young and can’t say much, I want to give a shoutout to my best friend! I love the love that you have for our boys. They adore you. I think it’s the sweetest thing on earth to see you take them up in your arms, hug them, and kiss them as you whisper ‘Daddy loves you.'”

@ben_seewald is the best daddy to our little boys! Had to take this opportunity to write out a few of the things I love most about him as a father… link in bio. ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Jessa then went on to describe all the things Ben does for the couple’s two sons, Spurgeon and Henry, including playing with them, changing their diapers (which has led to him getting urinated on) and taking them to doctors’ appointments. She also said how much she appreciates Ben’s faith and how he prays for their boys and prays that he and Jessa will make good parenting choices.

She ended the sweet tribute by saying, “You’re such a tender-hearted daddy, and I feel so blessed to have you as my husband and the father of our children. Words cannot even begin to express the appreciation we have for you. We love you so much.”

What do you think of Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar’s Father’s Day messages? Let us know in the comments below.

Counting On returns to TLC this summer.

[Feature Images by Jessa Seewald/Instagram, Derick Dillard/Instagram]