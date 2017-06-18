‘Little People, Big World’ Roloff Family Gathers For Father’s Day: Tori, Audrey Praise Zach And Jeremy

This is a big Father’s Day for the Roloff family from Little People, Big World. Zach and Tori recently welcomed their first child Jackson while Jeremy and Audrey are expecting a little girl soon. The family gathered together to celebrate the day that is the first Father’s Day for Zach and Jeremy, and it looks like they had a grand time.

Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed baby Jackson just over a month ago, and she took to Instagram to wish her husband and a few others a Happy Father’s Day. She called out her own father and noted how much she loves him. Also, the Little People, Big World star mentioned how much she loves watching her dad with her son. She also wished mentioned Zach, of course, along with father-in-law Matt and brother-in-law Jeremy.

Audrey Roloff, who is now 29 weeks pregnant, also took to Instagram to acknowledge Father’s Day. Audrey and Jeremy are expecting a little girl this fall and the Little People, Big World star wrote about how she cannot wait to see her husband encourage, protect, pray with, and love on their little girl. She also quoted some scripture along with the picture of the couple and her growing baby bump.

Little People, Big World fans know that Jeremy and Audrey recently bought their first house in anticipation of their family expansion and the Roloff family is spending a lot of quality time together as the brood grows. Viewers watched the family go through some difficult times a while back as parents Matt and Amy separated and then divorced, and there have been a few tense times as they both started to move into different relationships.

However, viewers have also had the opportunity to watch both Jeremy and Audrey, as well as Zach and Tori, get married on-screen, and there is no doubt that the additions of Jackson and baby girl Roloff will be featured in upcoming episodes too. The youngest Roloff sibling Jacob has distanced himself from the series, and sister Molly is currently planning her own wedding this summer.

The Roloff family has been filming pretty regularly these days from the looks of things, and it sounds as if viewers have plenty to look forward to in the coming months. Fans cannot wait to see more of Zach, Tori, and Jackson together, and Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter will be arriving soon. The Little People, Big World extended family definitely had a great Father’s Day from the looks of things and next year they’ll have even more to celebrate.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]