Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, is celebrating his first Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.

Months after welcoming her second child, Watson Cole, Chelsea Houska is planning to treat her husband of nearly one year to a special dinner in honor of his first Father’s Day since Watson’s arrival this past January.

On June 18, Chelsea Houska took to Twitter to tell fans about her plans for her evening with DeBoer and admitted that while she will be cooking for her husband, she wouldn’t be joining him because his meal wasn’t in line with her post-baby body diet.

As fans may recall, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer tied the knot last October just months before the reality star gave birth to her son. One day prior, Houska’s co-star, Jenelle Evans, gave birth to her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason.

Chelsea Houska began dating her now-husband in 2014 after splitting from her daughter Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, after dealing with their drama-plagued relationship for several years. One year later, Houska and DeBoer moved in together, and months after that, they became engaged.

Chelsea Houska and her co-stars began filming Teen Mom 2 Season 8 earlier this year and appear to remain in production as fans await an announcement from MTV regarding a premiere date.

Since Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer welcomed their first child together earlier this year, both parties have shared tons of photos of their little boy, many of which have included Houska’s oldest child as well.

Most recently, both Houska and DeBoer posted a photo of Watson which announced that the boy had reached his four-month birthday. In the couple’s photo, Watson was seen laying on his back on a milestone blanket which featured the number “4.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been filming for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 in recent months, but when it comes to Houska’s former boyfriend, Adam Lind, who used to play a major role on the show, it is unclear if he will take part in Season 8.

Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, are expected to be returning to MTV this summer for Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

