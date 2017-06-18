Bob Seger Finally Makes His Old Time Rock And Roll Available For Streaming

Bob Seger may be a little late to the party, but he has finally embraced the digital age. The old time rock and roller has ended his streaming standoff and has made some of his most popular albums available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio, according to Rolling Stone. Pandora Premium and Tidal aren’t included in the deal.

Some of Seger’s greatest albums and his two volumes of Greatest Hits can all be streamed now. A total of 13 Bob Seger albums are now available on demand, including Beautiful Loser, Night Moves, Live Bullet, Stranger In Town, Nine Tonight, Against The Wind, The Distance, Greatest Hits, Like A Rock, Greatest Hits 2, The Fire Inside, Ultimate Hits and the 1969 classic Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man.

In a statement about the deal, Spotify exec Troy Carter called Bob Seger an “American icon and true legend” and credited the singer for writing “the soundtrack for generations of music fans lives.”

“It’s exciting for us to not only be able to share Bob’s music with his existing fans, but also to introduce him to new audiences around the world,” Carter said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The timing of Bob Seger’s digital debut comes just after the announcement of his Runaway Train tour with the Silver Bullet Band. In a totally non-digital move, Seger has also announced vinyl reissues of Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man and his 1994 Greatest Hits set.

Of course, diehard Seger fans are hoping that some of the legendary singer’s rare out-of-print albums, like Mongrel and Brand New Morning, will someday make it to the digital age, but this is definitely a start.

Bob Seger wasn’t actually the reason for the holdout. Seger previously told Rolling Stone there was a conflict between his management and Capitol Records, who “didn’t want to live up to” a new media deal. In fact, Seger was said to be frustrated that his fans were unable to access his music on demand.

But Bob Seger’s manager, Punch Andrews, told NPR that money—or lack thereof—was at the root of the issue.

“For years, we have been asked to bring the catalog to streaming,” Andrews told NPR. “We have not pulled the trigger there because the rates are low; so low, in fact, that the label would not break it down and show the artist how little he would make. Bob has always been an album artist and that format has served him very well. Streaming and downloads have always favored singles artists.”

