Tonight at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, current WWE world champion Jinder Mahal will defend his title against former champion Randy Orton. This is a rematch from when Jinder beat Randy for the title at the last pay-per-view and the two look to build off that previous match as Mahal tries to solidify himself as a legitimate champion in the WWE.

Randy Orton was talking to radio host Donny Fandango of 105.7 The Point (via Wrestling Inc) and talked a little about behind-the-scenes information surrounding the rise of Jinder Mahal in the WWE and how Orton has always been in his corner when it comes to succeeding in the company.

Previously, Randy Orton had made comments about how he wished the WWE would push Jinder Mahal more and give him opportunities. This was before the company released Jinder and fellow 3MB member Drew McIntyre. While Drew went to big-name indies and made a name for himself, Mahal remained off the radar.

Jinder Mahal returned last year, and Randy Orton said that he saw an immediate difference in the WWE superstar. Orton said that Mahal studied wrestling a little harder and became much more motivated that he was the first time that he wrestled in the WWE.

Randy Orton said to just at Jinder Mahal, and you will see all the hard work he has put into developing his body. Orton also said that it is clear that Jinder has worked on his promos and is fine-tuning his in-ring action to become a main event player. Randy said that Mahal can now tell a good story in the ring and deserves his push to the top.

It is also interesting that Randy Orton is whom Jinder Mahal beat for the WWE world championship since Orton said he was one of the first people to give Mahal some advice when the WWE brought him back.

Randy Orton said one of his biggest problems when he made his WWE debut was that he was too worried about pleasing others and trying too hard. Orton said he saw that in Jinder Mahal and told him just to step back and relax. Orton said that has helped Jinder become more organic in the ring and that brings the better reaction from the crowds during matches.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place tonight from Randy Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Orton’s father, Bob Orton Jr., is supposed to be at ringside with other legends like Nature Boy Ric Flair and more. Fans can watch the Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal WWE world title match on the WWE Network.

[Featured Image by WWE]