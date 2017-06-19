‘Reign’ Series Finale’s Final Scene: Mary Reunites With Francis In Afterlife

The Reign series finale wrapped up on a fairytale note, although Mary Stuart (Adelaide Kane) failed to escape her execution. The series that opened with the arrival of a young Mary, the Queen of Scots, at the French court to marry Prince Francis (Toby Regbo) for political reasons concluded with their afterlife reunion.

Francis and Mary’s love story had its tender moments, but a dark and ominous cloud always hovered over it. In Reign Season 1, Nostradamus (Rossif Sutherland) predicted that the young prince would die if he wed Mary. He did not die immediately after getting married to Mary in the freshman season, but Nostradamus’ prophecy did come true two seasons later. Francis died in Reign Season 3, Episode 5, titled “In a Clearing.”

As Francis lay dying, Mary said to her husband that she would never love anyone the way she loved him. Francis final words were, “I pray to God that you do.”

Mary married again in Reign Season 4. Hers and Lord Darnley’s (Will Kemp) marriage almost did not happen, but then Mary found out that she was pregnant with his child, who could end up being the potential future heir to both Scotland and England. Bothwell (Adam Croasdell), Mary’s new love interest, strangled Darnley to death in the Reign series finale after she asked him to kill him. He was supposed to make it look like an accident, but his original plan went awry.

Darnley’s death was the beginning of Mary’s tragic end. It opened the doors for John Knox (Jonathan Goad) to arrive with other nobles and arrest her and Bothwell. And 21 years later, she marched to her execution. Her beheading was not the last scene of Reign, which often strayed from historical accuracy and took plenty of creative liberties.

In the closing moments of the Reign series finale, titled, “All It Cost Her…,” Mary opened her eyes and found herself lying in bed with Francis. He told her that her difficult times were over after telling her that he had always loved her.

Francis: I’ve been waiting for you. Mary: Is this real? Francis: Nothing is more real. I love you. I always have. Mary: I love you, too.

Francis and Mary may not have got their happy ending in real life, but on the Reign series finale, they got to live happily ever after in the afterlife.

Speaking of the final scene, showrunner Laurie McCarthy told TV Guide that she wanted to celebrate where the show began, “which is with a love story.” She also revealed that Toby Regbo had shot the scene before his departure from Reign.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]