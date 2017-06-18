‘Dance Moms’ Alum Mackenzie Ziegler Says She’s ‘Hooked’ On Music, Can’t Wait To Tour

Dance Moms’ Mackenzie Ziegler has certainly come a long way since the days when she was in her older sister, Maddie’s shadow. The 13-year-old has recently found her calling as a singer and is ready to hit the road with social media star Johnny Orlando.

The star made her first music video when she was still on Dance Moms, a cheesy, but fun bubble gum pop video of her and her friends having a slumber party. Aptly named “Girl Party,” it actually did relatively well on the iTunes charts.

And now Mackenzie Ziegler is sharing her new song, “Monsters (aka Haters)” with an audience who may not have seen her on Dance Moms.

The young star has been performing in various live shows, and says performing her song for an audience gives her a rush she never expected.

“I have done a few dates already and it’s so much fun to share my music with a live audience. I also love that I get to do it with some of my best friends!”

She says that once she got into the music studio and learned the process of recording a song, she completely fell in love with it and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

In addition to her music, Mackenzie Ziegler recently turned 13 years old and booked a solo campaign with GE.

Moreover, although the young star is embarking on a tour and will be developing her vocal and stage skills, the Dance Moms alum still has her roots firmly planted in the dance world. She is frequently seen on her studio’s YouTube page where she performs and executes hip-hop style choreography. It looks like learning this style will be a huge stepping stone for her music career, as she is seen dancing as well as singing on her tour.

Mackenzie Ziegler has also come into her own with a YouTube channel that has garnered over one million fans. On the channel, Mackenzie sings, dances, blogs and collaborates with other YouTubers to do things like making DIY crafts. Her famous older sister, Maddie Ziegler, also sometimes appears on her channel with her, particularly in blog and challenge videos.

Mackenzie’s video for “Monsters (aka Haters) has been live for over one month and has garnered over seven million views. It is safe to say that Mackenzie Ziegler has moved on from Dance Moms and from simply being Maddie Ziegler’s little sister.

