Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed one of her beauty secrets behind her flawless skin — and it includes needles and blood.

On Friday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Snapchat and treated her fans to a glimpse of her bloody facial procedure. The 38-year-old, mother-of-three took time off from her mommy duties and booked a session with Dr. Jason Diamond, a famous facial, plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Beverly Hills, California.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a clip of herself while undergoing the microneedling with PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) procedure, also known as “Vampire Facial” or “Vampire Facelift.”

In the video, the eldest Kardashian can be seen laying down while the medical assistants are busy cleaning her face. She even managed to use the famous flower-crown and animal-ear filters during the process.

Apparently, during the “Vampire Facial,” a patient will get their face stabbed with tiny needles with their own blood platelet-rich plasma. The process is seemingly painless, as seen on Kourtney Kardashian’s video.

According to reports, the bloody “Vampire Facial” procedure usually takes about an hour. It was also revealed that the results can be visible within six weeks after the procedure. Aside from the face, microneedling can also be done on other parts of the body.

It can be recalled that Kim Kardashian had also undergone the same procedure back in 2013, as seen on an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. At that time, the curvaceous beauty admitted that she loves trying anything that will make her look and feel youthful.

According to Dr. Diamond’s blog, the PRP facial starts with taking blood from the arm then injecting it into the face. He claimed that the process will “brighten the complexion and rejuvenate the appearance.”

In addition, Dr. Diamond revealed that the bloody procedure will help improve “facial wrinkles, fill facial hollows, improve skin tone, soften skin texture, and treat delicate areas of the face where the skin is thin.” He also pointed out that the results can “last up to two years and are the most beneficial with a series of treatments.”

Meanwhile, People Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal also tried the bloody “Vampire Facial” in December and rated it 5 out 10. According to Lavinthal, “it feels like a cat licking your face.” Apparently, she has undergone the procedure with Albuquerque, New Mexico-based medical aesthetician Mashell Tabe.

Tabe revealed to People that microneedling “strengthens the epidermis and jumpstarts the building of collagen and elastin and makes for better product absorption of nutrients.” She simply put it as a way of “cheating time.” Tabe also added that the procedure requires no downtime for recovery.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]