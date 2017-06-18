Nicki Minaj Disses Remy Ma Again–Will Their Beef Ever End?

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma can’t seem to stop beefing with one another. Hollywood Life reports that the two female rappers are at it again. This time it’s over a performance at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash in Atlanta on June 17. Both Remy and Nicki were scheduled to perform, but Remy Ma performed before Nicki, so it looked like Remy was opening for the “Anaconda” rapper.

Then Nicki performed “No Frauds” which her response to Remy Ma’s diss record “ShETHER.” This was most likely her retaliation to Remy’s recent “ShETHER” performance at Summer Jam.

In the lyrics, Nicki accuses Remy of using her husband Papoose as her ghost-writer.

“Tried to drop Another One, you was itchin’ to scrap/ You exposed your ghost-writer, now you wish you were scrapped/ Heard your p***y on yuck, I guess you needed a pap(oose),” Nicki raps on the song.

During her set at the concert, Nicki added a little extra for the fans. “Make some noise if you have a hating a** fraud a** b***h in yo life,” the 34-year-old female rapper shouted to the crowd.

It wasn’t long before Remy penned a response on Instagram.

“Everybody knows I’m still on papers & I really be on some chill s**t; perhaps that’s why b*tches out here ‘FRAUDing,'” she wrote.

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma both took the stage at #BirthdayBash in Atlanta this weekend https://t.co/NQxtZMxtdu pic.twitter.com/RLOr6NLjJM — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 18, 2017

#RemyMa had time tonight ????#NickiMinaj (view previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

This performance isn’t the only indication that the beef between Nicki and Remy is alive and well. Nicki is on a new song with 2Chainz and she has some unflattering things to say about the “All The Way Up” rapper on her verse, Rap Up notes. The song is called “Realize, ” and it appears on 2Chainz’s new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.

“I’ve been winning eight years consistently, at least respect it / Papoose wrote a ‘Ether’ record, but I broke Aretha record,” Nicki raps. “See this is chess, not checkers / You cannot check the checkers / Did Nas clear that ‘Ether’ record? / Nah, but I will complete the record.”

There’s no word yet on whether Remy will respond to the diss on “Realize” or not, but at this point, it may depend on how well the single performs on the charts or if Nicki starts adding it to her set list at shows.

Do you think that Remy Ma’s “ShETHER” won the beef with Nicki Minaj? Or did Minaj’s “No Frauds” come out on top? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Is Meek Mill Dissing Nicki Minaj In This Song? The Philly Rapper Previews Hot New Track

Nicki Minaj Furious Over Nas Dating Publicity Stunt Rumor: Glad To Move On From Meek Mill

Nas: Why He’s Desperate For Nicki Minaj Affection After Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj Secures Nas Collaboration For New Album Amid Dating Reports: Is The Couple Hooking Up?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller, Andrew Toth/Getty Images]