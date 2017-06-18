Bollywood Movies 2017: Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Don 3’ Coming Soon, Will Priyanka Chopra Act In The New-Age Thriller?

Shahrukh Khan’s fans are well aware that King Khan is gradually changing the kind of films he likes to be in. The Bollywood movies that he has starred in 2017 shows that he is more interested in new-age stories. Don 3, the much-awaited sequel of the Don franchise, is in the works now. However, will it feature Priyanka Chopra?

Chopra, with her Hollywood career apparently blooming at the moment, has not done many Bollywood movies in recent times. She had her Hollywood movie debut in Baywatch, with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron as her costars. However, she already impressed American viewers with her lead role as Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller Quantico.

Back home, she has been an integral part of the Don franchise. Just like in Quantico, she chased criminals in the first two movies. She plays inspector Roma, and Shahrukh Khan is the antihero of the films. With the first two movies being massively popular, fans have been waiting for the third instalment.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani has said that the makers are working on Don 3. According to him, there will be an official announcement soon.

“We have found the right idea, it’s being written now,” NDTV quoted Sidhwani as telling PTI.

Sidhwani was asked if Farhas Akhtar will return as the director of the film. He asked reporters to wait for the official announcement to know more about it.

Earlier this year, Shahrukh Khan was asked about the possibility of Don 3. He said that it was a definite possibility. However, he said Akhtar did not have any story for it yet, the Times of India reported.

Fans must be excited about the third installment of the Don franchise, which has offered a new-age version of Bollywood thrillers so far. It might be unimaginable for fans to watch Don 3 without Priyanka Chopra in it. The makers should come up with such an interesting script that motivates Chopra to put her Hollywood career on hold and be a part of the Bollywood movie.

According to the Hindustan Times, Chopra is rumored to work in the biopic of Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin in space. SRK is starring in Jab Harry Met Sejal next. The new-age romance, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is set to release on August 4. The first trailer of the movie was released a few hours back.

[Featured Image by Mustafa Quraishi/AP Images]