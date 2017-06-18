Beyonce Babies Gender Revealed: Friend Reportedly Spills Sex Of Couple’s New Twins

The genders of Beyonce’s babies has reportedly been revealed, with a source close to the couple reporting on what had been a very closely kept secret.

Late on Saturday, reports circulated that the singer and husband Jay-Z had welcomed their new twins into the world. The couple had been very guarded about details of the due date and gender of the twins and were able to keep the birth secret for more than five days after Beyonce reportedly delivered the twins on Monday.

Now, many of those details are coming out including a report on Sunday that the newborns had a minor medical issue that has kept them in the hospital. Along with that revelation came a report about the new babies genders.

“Beyonce has reportedly given birth to a boy and girl but they have been kept in hospital due to a ‘minor issue,’ ” the Mirror reported.

It’s not clear exactly where the report of the gender of Beyonce’s babies originated, as the Mirror did not name a source, but other reports indicate that Beyonce and Jay Z have been sharing some details with their inner circle.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told People.

One of those insiders could be former President Barack Obama, who may have spilled some details about the gender of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s babies last week. Obama introduced Jay-Z for his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and in doing so appeared to hint that the couple had at least one more girl on the way.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up,” Obama said, via People magazine.

Beyoncé has reportedly given birth to her twins: https://t.co/M7MthcxQWT ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lFL8d5Rhfn — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2017

There have been some other hints as fans and celebrity news outlets try to read the tea leaves and interpret statements from the couple’s friends and family, but there has never been an official statement from the couple.

Beyonce's Dad Mathew Knowles' Father's Day Welcome to Twins https://t.co/5JmsjdJcFi via https://t.co/wYzTr61dZM — OmniGist (@omnigist) June 18, 2017

Those waiting for an official announcement on the gender of Beyonce and Jay’s new twins may have a little longer to wait. When their first daughter, Blue Ivy, was born back in 2012, it was more than two full days before the paid made an official announcement. With reports that the new twins are suffering a minor medical issue, it could be even longer until the couple is comfortable and able to issue a public announcement and fans can found out for certain if Beyonce and Jay-Z have a new boy and girl.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]