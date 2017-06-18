Final Odds For WWE ‘Money In The Bank’ 2017

We’re just a few hours away from this year’s Money in the Bank show, where we’ll see a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, a Tag Team Title match, a Women’s Title match, and two different Money in the Bank ladder matches as the men, and, for the first time, the women will battle it out for the MITB briefcase.

Before we get going, it’s worth noting that this article includes potential spoilers, so if you’re not interested in that kind of thing, then take this as a warning to stop reading. But, if you are interested, then please, keep reading!

First up, we’ve got the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Naomi and Lana. This will be Lana’s first match on the main roster since debuting her new gimmick. Of course, she’s been having matches down in NXT for quite some time now, as she’s been preparing to re-debut on the main roster.

The latest odds, courtesy of Five Dimes, suggest that Naomi will defeat Lana, as she’s currently listed as a slight favorite over the Ravishing Russian.

Next up, we have The Usos vs. The New Day for the blue brand’s Tag Team Titles. This will be The New Day’s first opportunity at the gold since being drafted to SmackDown, and it probably won’t be their last. The final odds have The Usos listed as slight favorites over the popular trio, which likely means that the two teams will have a rematch at some point shortly.

Next is the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. As of right now, there are five announced participants — Becky Lynch, Carmella [who is the favorite], Natalya, Charlotte Flair, and Tamina — but, according to Cageside Seats, there will be a sixth woman added.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett are in St. Louis, and the popular couple will likely appear during the women’s MITB match, as Maria will likely be added to it. However, she probably won’t win, as Carmella is the current favorite.

Next is the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, which will feature AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Dolph Ziggler. Even though WWE teased a Nakamura win on Tuesday, the favorite, according to Five Dimes, is Baron Corbin. So, get ready to see The Lone Wolf become the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

We're only 8 HOURS AWAY from #MITB, streaming LIVE TONIGHT at 8e/5p on @WWENetwork! Sign up for your free trial… https://t.co/wg8d3zJaVu — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2017

Last we have the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton, and, surprise, Jinder is heavily favored to beat the Apex Predator in his hometown. So, it looks like at the end of the night we’ll have a show where Jinder Mahal is the main champion, while Baron Corbin is the holder of the MITB briefcase.

