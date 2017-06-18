POTUS, FLOTUS Throwback Photos: 7-Year-Old First Lady In 1977, Her Husband In A Bathrobe Holding Firstborn Son

On Father’s Day, one throwback photo of President Donald Trump is going viral. The below photo that was published to the Twitter page of Donald Trump, Jr., with President Trump’s oldest child wishing him a happy Father’s Day, quickly gained thousands of likes and retweets. Trump, Jr., was born on December 31, 1977, in New York City, making Don 39 years of age. The photo shows a baby, presumably Don, Jr., being held by Mr. Trump, who dons a white bathrobe in the photo on the right-hand side. With a birthday of June 14, 1946, President Trump is currently 71 years of age, meaning Mr. Trump was 31 years of age when his first child was born.

The throwback photo of President Trump and his son appears to have been taken circa 1978, perhaps months after Don, Jr.’s New Year’s Eve 1977 birth, because the baby appears several months old as he sits on his dad’s lap. It is interesting to witness the photos of First Lady Melania Trump around the same time. The below photo shows Melania appearing as the second girl from the right-hand side, wearing a dark skirt and white shoes and socks. Melania’s hair appears to be cut with bangs framing her face.

The Getty Images photo was provided by courtesy of Nena Bedek and was captured in 1977 in Radenci, northeastern Slovenia. As reported by Time, plenty of other throwback photos of Melania would follow, with Melania going on to enjoy a modeling career before meeting President Trump.

The 1977 throwback photo displays Melania as a 7-year-old girl, fittingly on the fashion runway. Melania, then known as Melanija Knavs, stood next to Nena, who can be seen on the far right-hand side of the photo. The girls were performing in a fashion review of Jutranjka, which was the textile company where Melania’s mother worked.

Happy Father's Day dad. Thanks for everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga. We love you. #fathersday pic.twitter.com/EmJzKqNQPu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017

Plenty of other throwback photos of Donald Trump and Melania can be seen via photo galleries from the Associated Press and Getty Images, such as the top photo above of Mr. Trump walking out of federal court on May 14, 1986, as he spoke to the press as the owner of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals.

[Featured Image by Robin Graubard/AP Images]