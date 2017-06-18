Beyonce’s Dad, Mathew Knowles, Welcomes Daughter’s Twins With Adorable Instagram Message

Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles, became the first member of the family to confirm to the world the birth of a set of twins to his daughter and her rapper husband, Jay Z, when he took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday to post a birthday card to his twin grandchildren, with the message, “They’re here!”

The birthday card with a picture of balloons read, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

The message was accompanied by several hashtags including #birthday #beyonce #jayz #twins and #happybirthday.

Although Mathew’s post appeared to suggest that the twins were born today, several online sources, including TMZ, claimed that the 35-year-old Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, 47, had welcomed the twins on Monday, June 12, six days ago, but kept the news under wraps. However, they shared the good news with members of the family and close friends, who later shared it with the media, according to People.

According to Showbiz411, Beyonce snuck into the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles late Monday night to deliver the babies. She and the babies have remained in the hospital since Monday due to a “minor issue,” sources said.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

When an official confirmation of rumors that broke earlier in the week that Beyonce had given birth failed to come, fans began searching feverishly for clues. Many suggested that the apparently increased security around the UCLA Medical Center in L.A. indicated that the “Lemonade” singer had given birth. Others argued that media reports that Bey’s sister, Solange, was spotted at the hospital on Thursday indicated that the twins had arrived.

Jay Z helped to fuel the rumors when he failed to attend the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards on Thursday night, although he was due to be honored.

The twins join the couple’s first daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy, increasing the size of the family to five.

Although Mathew Knowles has confirmed the arrival of the twins, fans are still awaiting an official statement from the couple. Beyonce and Jay Z have refused to reveal the gender of the twins, or share their names, since they first announced they were expecting twins earlier in the year. But there have been rumors that the twins are a boy and a girl.

They're here! .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happybirthday A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

When asked earlier in April about the sex of the twins, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, parried the question deftly.

“I would be happy with whatever God gives me. It’s the biggest blessing and I’m so excited,” she said.

The Inquisitr reported that Beyonce celebrated her baby shower bash at her Beverly Hills home on Saturday, May 20. The baby shower was dubbed “The Carter Push Party” by Tina. The party was attended by A-list friends and relatives, including Beyonce’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and the pregnant tennis star Serena Williams.

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Photos posted online showed Beyonce at the baby shower bash in an outfit that displayed her massively swollen belly.

The couple first announced that were expecting twins in February. Beyonce made the announcement with a stunning image posted to Instagram that showed her new baby bump.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

She later announced her withdrawal from April’s Coachella Music Festival on doctor’s orders, where she was billed to perform.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]