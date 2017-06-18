Prince William Hugs Woman Whose Husband Has Been Missing Since Grenfell Tower Fire

Prince William broke royal protocol when he hugged a woman during a visit to a crisis center set up at the Westway Sports Centre in London on Friday, according to People Magazine. The young royal met with several people who had been affected by the Grenfell Tower fire that ripped through the residential building last week. William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, made the unannounced trip together.

As William took time to meet with victims and talk to them, he was photographed embracing a woman whose husband has been missing since the tragic inferno. As many people know, royal family members are only supposed to shake hands with the people that they meet, but William offered this woman something more meaningful. As he hugged her, the woman cried, clearly overcome with emotions.

The woman’s husband was believed to be trapped in an elevator while the fire was tearing through the building. It is unclear if he was trying to get out of the building, but it is presumed that was the case. His body has not been found and he is feared dead.

The photo of Prince William hugging the Grenfell Tower resident can be below. As you can see, William was very supportive and looked very concerned.

Prince William Hugs Victim of the London Grenfell Tower Fire https://t.co/ozhZxMAp6Z — TMZ (@TMZ) June 18, 2017

During their visit, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II also met with first responders.

According to authorities, 58 people have been confirmed dead following the Grenfell Tower fire. Officials fear that dozens more people will be among the deceased. At the time of the fire, about 400 people called Grenfell their home. The blaze was started on the fourth floor when a man’s refrigerator somehow exploded. A police investigation has been launched. So far, no arrests have been made.

The Queen and Prince William have arrived at Westway Sports Ctr and, unlike the PM, are talking to people pic.twitter.com/KNxYkSNyT7 — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) June 16, 2017

Below is a video of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William at the Westway Sports Centre.

The Queen and Prince William meet people helping those affected by the #GrenfellTower fire in London https://t.co/ejYiM1eVyi pic.twitter.com/DVrAnIuxZ9 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 16, 2017

Prior to this visit, Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and his brother, Prince Harry, made a donation to a fund set up to help the families who were displaced following the tragedy.

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/ Getty Images]