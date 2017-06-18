NBA Rumors: Chris Paul To Entertain Offers From The Houston Rockets And Denver Nuggets?

Chris Paul will be one of the most sought after NBA free agents. Could the superstar guard leave the Los Angeles Clippers for the Houston Rockets or the Denver Nuggets? According to a couple of the NBA rumors circulating, Chris Paul will at least be entertaining offers from the Rockets and Nuggets, among a few other teams.

Chris Paul listening to other teams make their pitches was an inconceivable notion a year ago. There were expectations that the Los Angeles Clippers were on the verge to be an honest challenger to the Golden State Warriors. Then the Warriors went out and signed Kevin Durant. The Warriors were already a championship team before adding Durant. They were the prohibitive favorite afterwards.

When the Clippers played the Warriors during regular season the contests were not close. Everyone of consequence on the Warriors is expected to return. Chris Paul, a player who has never played in a conference finals game, may never appear in one because of this.

With several changes needed it might force Chris Paul to truly consider playing with another organization that would give him a chance to win.

Chris Paul going to play for another organization would not be a surprise, but would he actually consider a team such as the Rockets or Nuggets?

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Rockets and Nuggets plan to reach out to Chris Paul. There could be some interest on Paul’s end as well. The Rockets and Nuggets would present different types of appeal for Paul

As far as the Houston Rockets are concerned, they may be a Chris Paul away from stepping in as a true championship contender. With the way the Rockets were able to score the basketball, Chris Paul could come in and set the table for their offense, alleviating the responsibilities of James Harden.

The Denver Nuggets are emerging as a team. It is not impossible to think that Chris Paul could become intrigued by the possibilities of playing for a young team with the propensity to play uptempo. The Nuggets also have the cap space to add Paul and another top-tier free agent, before considering re-signing forward Danilo Gallinari. The Nuggets can go over the cap to bring Gallinari back.

The Clippers will look to do whatever they can to keep Chris Paul. It will probably take an assist from their new hire (courtesy of NBA.com) Jerry West to sell Paul on the idea that the Clippers will contend for a championship.

Chris Paul will likely stay put and wait to see what the Los Angeles Clippers have in store for next offseason. Next summer LeBron James, who is one of Paul’s best friends will be a free agent. The Clippers are expected to make a run at him, as long as he will consider them as a free agency destination.

