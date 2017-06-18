Should Roman Reigns Be The Face Of Wrestling? Experts, Sites Weigh In

Roman Reigns is nothing if not a controversial figure in the world of wrestling, whether for the right reasons or the wrong ones. Now, many sites are coming out with speculation about him, and they’re now suggesting that he should be the “face” of wrestling (whether in the literal sense — as Hulk Hogan and The Rock once were — or in the figurative sense — as in a “babyface” versus a “heel”).

According to the Christian Post, part of the talk about Roman Reigns becoming the new “face” of wrestling is the fact that he’s rumored to be on the cover of the upcoming video game, WWE 2K18. What’s more, many wrestlers are scheduled to get an “upgrade” in the new version of the game, which is set to come out on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

“Meanwhile, several wrestlers are speculated to get an upgrade in ‘WWE 2K18.’ One of which is Braun Strowman, who has shown improvement in his wrestling performance in recent matches. Strowman’s recent feud with Roman Reigns showed how capable a fighter he really is, and there are even rumors that he is eyeing a fight with Brock Lesnar next. With this, Strowman is expected to get a higher ranking in ‘WWE 2K18.’ Although no official cover photo for ‘WWE 2K18’ has been released yet, many are betting on Roman Reigns to head this year’s roster. Given his recent win against The Undertaker in the ‘WrestleMania’ main event, Reigns has solidified his standing as the WWE’s next poster boy.”

Meanwhile, according to Forbes, Roman Reigns has said that he will be making a SummerSlam announcement on the next episode of Monday Night Raw (which will be airing tomorrow), and the outlet believes one thing we can be certain of is, despite perhaps the fan’s wishes, Reigns and The Face That Runs The Place will not be facing off against one another.

“WWE has revealed that Roman Reigns will make a ‘SummerSlam announcement’ on next week’s Raw, leaving the naturally curious fans wondering what that announcement will be. According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestleZone), despite speculation to the contrary, Reigns likely will not be having a dream match against John Cena. Dave Meltzer noted on…Wrestling Observer Radio that current plans do not call for Cena and Reigns to face each other at the big PPV this summer. WHAT’S IT MEAN FOR WWE? WWE recently revealed that Cena will now be a “free agent” upon his return, presumably so that he can work both Raw and SmackDown after both shows hit a 2017 viewership low this week.”

As for who fans think is the most valuable — Roman Reigns or AJ Styles — a previous report by the Inquisitr weighs in. According to this report, the WWE’s official site posted a poll, and so far, AJ Styles is coming in first, but Roman Reigns isn’t far behind.

“The WWE has posted a poll on their website that asked the WWE Universe who the ‘most valuable Superstar in 2017’ is so far. There are a ton of options to vote for, with almost anyone who matters listed as a choice. As of press time, the winner in a landslide is former WWE world champion AJ Styles, followed by Roman Reigns. AJ Styles has a dominating 30 percent of the votes and the next closest person is Roman Reigns, who only has 10 percent at this time. Roman Reigns is the highest vote getter for the WWE Monday Night Raw brand, which might speak wonders for the actual champions of each brand.”

