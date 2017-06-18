The Best Netflix Movies Celebrating Fatherhood

If you’re looking for the best Netflix movies to watch on Father’s Day, there are a handful of titles that fit the bill. Whether it’s a story showing the complexities of relationships or a hilarious comedy that tugs at the heartstrings, some of the best movies on Netflix are centered on family and fatherhood. The titles listed below have received great reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Big Daddy

Often referred to as one of Adam Sandler’s best movies, this film is as funny as it is endearing. Sandler plays Sonny Koufax, a 32-year-old man who has spent his entire adult life avoiding responsibility. After his girlfriend dumps him, he adopts a five-year-old kid for all the wrong reasons—to get his girlfriend back. His plan doesn’t work, but what he gets instead is a far bigger gift.

Boyhood

Filmed over a period of over 12 years with the same cast, Boyhood is a coming-of-age story as shown through the eyes of a kid, Mason, who literally grows up on-screen before the audience’s eyes. Starring Ellar Coltrane (Mason), Patricia Arquette (Mom), and Ethan Hawke (Dad), the movie is written and directed by visionary filmmaker Richard Linklater. This picture has been called an ode to growing up and parenting, and it’s one of the most unique Netflix movies.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Atticus Finch, a lawyer who fights for equality, is arguably Gregory Peck’s finest portrayal. Peck’s brilliant performance earned him an Oscar, and To Kill a Mockingbird is often listed as one of the best movies ever. Based on the Pulitzer Prize- winning novel of the same name, Atticus was inspired by author Harper Lee’s own father. The character is a single dad of two kids, Jem and Scout, and he believes in teaching his kids to do the right thing even when the odds are against you. In one particular scene, Atticus gives Scout advice that so many of us can also learn from.

“If you can learn a simple trick, Scout, you’ll get along a lot better with all kinds of folks. You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view; until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.”

The Confirmation

In what many consider to be one of the most underrated movies of 2016, this heartwarming comedy centers on a relationship between a divorced father and his eight-year-old son. After the father’s valuable toolbox gets stolen, a typical father-son weekend becomes a fun adventure.

Written and directed by Bob Nelson, The Confirmation stars Clive Owen, Spencer Drever, Maria Bello, and Patton Oswalt. With an impressive score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Confirmation is considered one of the best movies on Netflix.

Trouble with the Curve

A daughter tries to save her dad’s baseball-scout career as well as their dysfunctional relationship.

Starring Amy Adams, Clint Eastwood, John Goodman, and Justin Timberlake, Trouble with the Curve shows that it’s never too late to try to mend fences with your family. The majority of critics praised this film and also the chemistry of the performances of Eastwood and Adams.

