‘The Man In The High Castle’ Season 3 Cast News: Jason O’Mara Added In Major Role

Amazon’s original series The Man in the High Castle was renewed earlier this year for a third season. Amazon has yet to reveal plot details for Season 3 and there has not been an official release date, but the premiere can be expected later this year.

Irish-American actor Jason O’Mara, who starred in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will be joining the cast of The Man in the High Castle Season 3 in a major role, according to Deadline.

O’Mara will portray Wyatt Price in a lead role. Price is an Irish immigrant that moved to New York to escape World War 2 in Europe. With the Nazi’s and Japan winning the war and invading America, he then fled to the neutral zone where he learned how to survive and trade in the black market. Deadline said the following about the character: “But he’s more than just a survivor – he believes in what America was and what the Neutral Zone still is – a melting pot worth saving.”

It seems like the character will be part of the resistance against the Nazi and Japanese regime.

Amazon haven’t revealed much about the upcoming season. Michael Gaston has been cast in a reoccurring role as Mark Sampson. Sampson is a Jew hiding in Nazi occupied America and he will befriend Frank Frink.

Frank Spotnitz, who was the showrunner and executive producer, left the show midway through Season two. Amazon announced that they replaced Spotnitz with new executive producer and showrunner Eric Overmyer for the third season of The Man in the High Castle.

In other casting news, William Forsythe has been cast as FBI director J. Edgar Hoover in the third season. It is unclear what his role entails in the Nazi-occupied alternate reality. It is likely that Season 3 will explore other parts of the world as the second season showed a lot more of Germany.

With Smith exposing Joe’s father Heusmann as a traitor, it put Joe in a precarious position. John Smith’s status in the Nazi regime has increased and he may have the influence to save his son, who reported himself to be euthanized.

There were a lot of cliffhangers in the second season’s finale.

