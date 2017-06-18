Weekend Box Office: ‘Cars 3’ Races Ahead Of The Pack On Opening Weekend To Top ‘Wonder Woman’

Pixar and Disney didn’t have much doubt that Cars 3 would do well at the box office in its opening weekend, but it certainly had some strong competition. Wonder Woman is still going strong and All Eyez On Me, the untold story of Tupac Shakur, opened against the third film in the popular trilogy, but they both couldn’t compete. Once the numbers came in, it was Cars 3 racing to the front of the pack and taking the weekend box office crown.

According to Collider, the opening weekend box office for Pixar’s Cars 3 is looking to come in right around $53 million. While that is good enough to top other movies and be in the front spot of the top 10, it isn’t enough to make it the most successful Cars opening ever.

Actually, it ended up being the worst.

Box Office Mojo shows that Cars debuted in June of 2006 with an opening weekend take of $60.1 million. The much-maligned Cars 2 did better in its 2011 opening weekend with $66 million, but it fell short of the original’s overall domestic box office total.

The thing that has to be concerning for Disney and Pixar is that while $53 million is impressive, it is only $13 million more than a movie which finished its third weekend.

Warner Bros. has been hoping for a movie in the DC Extended Universe to not just make money but be one that the fans truly enjoyed, and they’ve finally achieved that goal. Wonder Woman had its third weekend in theaters, and it has shown barely any signs of slowing down, which is a very good sign for the DCEU.

As reported by Forbes, Wonder Woman has earned an estimated $0.775 million in its third weekend of domestic release, and that is unheard of. In a mere 17 days, it has earned more than $274 million domestically and cold surpass $600 million worldwide by the end of the week.

Here are the estimated numbers for the top five films at the box office for June 16-18, 2017.

1. Cars 3 – $53 million

2. Wonder Woman – $40.775 million

3. All Eyez On Me – $27 million

4. The Mummy – $13.9 million

5. 47 Meters Down – $11.5 million

Final numbers are expected to be out on Monday for the domestic weekend box office.

Wonder Woman is continuing to soar, and Warner Bros. has to be thrilled that they finally have a DCEU movie which not only makes money but fans like it. With Transformers: The Last Knight opening this week, the numbers and top 10 at the weekend box office could really look different, but studios have to take their shots when they are presented. For now, it was the turn of Disney and Pixar who have yet another winner on their hands with Cars 3.

[Featured Image by Disney*Pixar]