Megyn Kelly ‘Infowars’ Alex Jones Interview Banned In Connecticut

The Megyn Kelly interview with controversial Infowars founder/host Alex Jones won’t air on Connecticut television.

Tonight’s interview on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly sparked outrage because Jones previously claimed that the horrific December 2012 mass shooting at the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, was a false flag operation.

Jones has stressed that he no longer holds that belief.

Claiming that his views were misrepresented in the interview, Jones previously released a 30-minute video (see below) containing a pre-interview telephone conversation with Kelly as well as snippets of the interview itself.

On the phone, Kelly seems to be engaging in some serious flattery in trying to get Alex Jones to agree to the sit-down at his base in Austin, Texas, claiming that she finds him “fascinating,” and promising that she would never do a “gotcha interview” or a “hit piece.”

According to Jones, however, Kelly was very combative in person, and the interview turned out to be an interrogation or cross-examination by the network correspondent he referred to as a “modern-day Medusa” and corporate puppet. She took a lot of things out of context and repeatedly hammered him about Sandy Hook, Jones insisted about the interview that Infowars recorded in its entirety and is holding the footage in reserve.

At one point in the conversation, Kelly oddly referred to herself as a combination of Mike Wallace, Oprah Winfrey, and Larry the Cable Guy. She also seemed to throw some shade on the cable news industry as compared to NBC News’ alleged higher standards.

In the meantime, at least one advertiser has dropped out of sponsoring the broadcast, the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation booted Megyn Kelly from hosting its annual gala, and some outraged Sandy Hook families have reportedly threatened legal action if the interview airs.

Perhaps as a form of damage control, Kelly issued a lengthy statement sent out on her Twitter feed describing Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax claim as “personally revolting.”

Jones himself has called for the interview to be shelved in the video below.

I'm calling for @megynkelly to cancel the airing of our interview for misrepresenting my views on Sandy Hook – https://t.co/TfLEPHEYrd — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 12, 2017

According to the New York Post, Megyn Kelly and her team are substantially re-editing the interview so that she appears to get tougher with the gravelly voiced Infowars conspiracy theorist and to include interviews with at least one Sandy Hook family. Several Sandy Hooks families have apparently turned down the offer to appear with Megyn Kelly, however.

“[NBC News Chairman Andrew] Lack, who made a big splash by hiring Kelly, is under pressure now over the messy handling of the Jones interview which has become a public relations nightmare for NBCUniversal and parent company Comcast,” FoxNews.com explained.

Against this backdrop, Connecticut Hartford/New Haven NBC affiliate WVIT-TV won’t broadcast Megyn Kelly’s show tonight, pursuant to a memo apparently from the station’s general manager obtained by TV Newser.

“…Over the last few days, we have listened intently to Sandy Hook parents, our viewers and importantly, to you. We have considered the deep emotions from the wounds of that day that have yet to heal. Because those wounds are understandably still so raw, we have decided not to air this week’s episode of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly…”

Any Connecticut viewer can watch the show tomorrow on NBCNews.com, the memo added. Obviously, the footage will show up on YouTube.

Here is my statement regarding Sunday night’s interview: pic.twitter.com/iS2VfyLt6S — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 13, 2017

TV Newser separately noted that ratings for Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly dropped a staggering 42 percent from week one to week two and badly lost to a 60 Minutes rerun on CBS. It’s unclear if going forward with the Alex Jones interview is a desperate ratings grab for NBC News.

Some media industry observers have expressed uncertainty, in general, as to whether Megyn Kelly will thrive in the new time slots — which includes a Monday through Friday 9 a.m. program — and wonder, in particular, if her talents will seamlessly transform to more lifestyle- and celebrity-driven content. Kelly was also subject to some degree of criticism for the way she handled a recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some Megyn Kelly critics contend that when the ambitious media star who formerly anchored The Kelly File on the Fox News Channel famously challenged Donald Trump during the August 2015 GOP presidential debate over his past disparaging comments about women (“only Rosie O’Donnell,” the future president famously quipped), it was more about careerism and auditioning for another network — which turned out to be NBC — than a legitimate journalistic inquiry.

[Featured Image by Vladimir Smirnov/TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP Images]