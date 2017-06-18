Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris Jackson, Is Now A Director, Filmmaker

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, has a modeling career and a new life as a second generation celebrity. Nevertheless, Paris Jackson may soon be well-known as a movie director and filmmaker.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paris Jackson has been living a successful celebrity life in Hollywood as the child of Michael Jackson.

Although she has inherited a considerable amount of wealth from her father’s estate, Paris Jackson made it clear when she turned 18 that she would not be solely relying on Michael Jackson’s net worth to make her mark in the world.

Instead, Paris Jackson picked up the pace in early 2017 when she announced that she would be acting and also modeling. Like many new supermodels such as Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, Paris Jackson relies heavily on social media to promote her career with IMG Modeling.

Along the way, there have also been speculations that Paris Jackson was not being supported by her family because it was rumored she had a poor relationship with her guardian and grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

Instead, Katherine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s mother, turned over guardianship to TJ Jackson, and move to London to be with her daughter Janet Jackson.

Since Janet Jackson recently gave birth to her first child at age 50 and also filed for divorce from her husband soon after the baby was born, she needs her mother more than ever.

Regardless, this does not mean that Paris Jackson is without the support of her family when she needs it most.

As a matter of fact, Paris Jackson’s older brother, Prince Jackson, has made a point of being very active in her life. This has often been evident on social media, and Paris Jackson recently stated that Prince Jackson was her best friend.

Closeness among the Jackson siblings is nothing new, and Paris Jackson likely inherited this pattern from her father and his siblings. For this reason, it should not be surprising to Paris Jackson fans to see her uncle Jermaine Jackson stepping up into the spotlight just to show how proud he is of Paris.

Obviously, Paris Jackson has been getting a lot of attention in the press over the past two years, and some of it is negative. For instance, a lot of attention was paid to Paris Jackson when she was struggling to find the right solution for mental health issues that commonly affect teenagers.

Paris Jackson has also been getting a lot of attention from gossip news because she chooses to live in the spotlight. For this reason, when Jermaine Jackson was interviewed in June by The Sun, he admitted that he was worried how being in the spotlight would affect his beloved niece, Paris Jackson, and stated the following.

“Her tough challenges are going to come down the road because there is always going to be a fork in the road and you have to know whether to turn left or right. You have to pull yourself together.”

Regardless, Paris Jackson is on her way to the top, and she recently graced the cover of Vogue Australia as her cover model debut.

While Paris Jackson stated she was interested in acting and modeling, she has also started making and directing her own films. For example, Daily Telegraph quoted her stating the following about directing her first film.

“I’ve always just loved the aspect of storytelling and getting my head into a new space, experiencing the shoes of another person/character, and suspending reality for a moment.”

[Feature Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD]