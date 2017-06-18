Bill Cosby Case: Comedian’s Wife Camille Speaks Out

The sexual assault case brought by Andrea Constand against Bill Cosby has come to a close in the Montgomery County Courthouse, at least for now, and his wife Camille has issued a scathing statement about the proceedings. Judge Steve O’Neill declared a mistrial after jurors deliberated for over 50 hours without being able to reach a unanimous decision. The judge told both prosecuting and defense attorneys that “a mistrial is neither vindication nor victory for anybody.” Many parties who either were involved or had an interest in the case have made public statements about it. Camille Cosby had particularly harsh words for the media and those involved in the prosecution of her husband. In a statement she wrote that was read at the courthouse by Bill Cosby’s publicity team and was later posted to her husband’s Twitter account, Camille said, in part,

“How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and explosively ambitions. How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”

As reported by Newsday, a total of 60 women have come forward with accusations of sexual assault. Andrea Constand claims to have been one of Bill’s victims and describes an experience with elements that are common among Cosby’s accusers. Now 44, Ms. Constand says that he gave her some pills that made her “woozy” before sexually assaulting her with his fingers. She has testified that due to the state in which the pills left her, she was unable to move or protest. Mr. Cosby testified that he did obtained multiple prescriptions for quaaludes in the 1970s with the intent of using them to sedate women with whom he wanted to have sex. Andrea’s attorney, Dolores Troiani, has indicated that her client is open to going to court a second time and that they will probably do so.

Camille and Bill Cosby have been married for over 50 years. She has stood by his claims of innocence from the beginning of the case.

