Corinne Olympios Promised Boyfriend She Wouldn’t Hook Up With Anyone On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Corinne Olympios got one warning from her boyfriend before she joined the cast of Bachelor In Paradise: she better not hook up with anyone. According to TMZ, Olympios and her boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, agreed that she would go on the show to promote her clothing line and that she would resist the temptation to get intimate with any of the other cast members. She was supposed to be on for a couple of episodes, make her mark, and then leave.

But on the first day of filming, Corinne and DeMario Jackson ended up in a compromising situation together, “touching, rubbing, and fingering” on the set of the show. Multiple reports have claimed that Olympios may have been too drunk to give her consent to the sexual contact. There are also reports that DeMario was drunk as well.

Corinne’s boyfriend told TMZ that he was initially pretty pissed off that she broke their rule about hooking up with guys on the show. However, he said he became more understanding when the full context of the encounter was revealed. He supports Corinne’s side of the story and said he believes the producers should have stepped in and put an end to the situation.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Corinne plans to sue the Bachelor In Paradise producers, but the legal grounds of her case could end up being very shaky. As TMZ reported, based on the contract that all cast members sign before they go on the show, they waive their right to sue the producers for “negligence, personal injury (including without limitation, any injuries arising out of the transmission of a sexually transmitted disease or unwelcome/unlawful contact or other interaction among participants).”

But there’s some legal precedent that could work out in Corinne’s favor. In similar cases the courts have judged that the plaintiff has a right to sue if the defendant was “reckless” rendering the aforementioned clause null and void. The argument is that if they can prove Bachelor In Paradise watched someone engage in sexual activity without being able to consent, they might have a case.

As for DeMario Jackson, his current focus seems to be on clearing his name. As the Inquisitr previously reported, he is planning a tell all interview to reveal his side of the story and wants the videos of the encounter to be released to vindicate him.

“My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud,” Jackson told Inside Edition. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos.”

