SaveMelania Trends After Melania Moves In White House — Is She In Need Of Rescue?

A new #SaveMelania movement is spreading across social media following Melania Trump’s move to the White House as reported in an opinion piece published by the Guardian. It isn’t uncommon to see “Free Melania” signs and posters during protests or to find sympathetic voices across social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. When Melania Trump was photographed with a downcast look on her face, after President Trump’s inauguration, the Internet went wild with theories she was abused. That photo sparked a wave of viral tweets and Facebook posts suggesting Melania was the victim of domestic abuse or violence and though the FLOTUS appeared to live a luxurious lifestyle, was actually trapped in a gilded cage.

Now the #SaveMelania movement has spread once again due to Melania’s White House move and a photo she shared on Instagram that shows her view from inside. While many of Trump’s supporters view Melania and President Trump as the ideal First Family, others suggest they are anything but. They are anxiously awaiting the day President Trump is impeached, and Melania set free to live her life without hindrance. As the Guardian piece noted, there has never been anything factual to suggest that Melania Trump is a victim or in need of saving.

The writer also suggests that the entire #SaveMelania movement comes more from those wishing there was an inside ally in the White House who sympathizes with those who detest President Trump’s reign and political views. However, is this truly who Melania is? Is she forced to stand by her husband’s side or are images of her scowling or slapping away the President’s hand a true depiction of life on the inside with Trump? Though the left and the right continually debate whether Melania is a happily married woman and mother or one of Donald Trump’s victims, one thing is certain — the Internet can be brutal when discussing the first family.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #MovingDay A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Melania Trump moves into the White House. Someone save her, she's being held hostage and sexually abused! Allegedly. https://t.co/LZT9qoYMYD — johnny manc ???????????? (@JohnCaveney1) June 12, 2017

Barron Trump may have been first to feel the full brunt of just how cruel the Internet can be. With rumors, videos, and memes suggesting he was Autistic to the gruesome image of Kathy Griffin holding Trump’s severed head, reports indicate that Barron Trump has been traumatized by the Internet’s savagery, as reported by TMZ. At 11-years-old and standing approximately 5’11, Barron Trump is seen standing shoulder height to the President who is 6’2. It’s easy at times to forget that Barron is still a child, but the reality is he is. Some of the recent stories that have spread online would be traumatizing to any child. Most people agreed, regardless of political background, that Kathy Griffin crossed a line when depicting President Trump’s bloody, severed head. However, are the #SaveMelania memes just as traumatizing? How about suggesting that Melania Trump wants to be a widow, as was indicated in many photos captured from President Trump’s and Melania’s visit to the Pope.

Is Melania Trump Being Abused By Donald Trump? with Proof #FreeMelania https://t.co/nD8QL26fkM via @YouTube — Susanne Maddox (@SusanneMaddox18) June 14, 2017

The word is out Everyone Hates Don the Con!❄️????????????#SaveMelania pic.twitter.com/8KrWz14WyA — Oregon Bobo (@Dirtyhippy_420) June 10, 2017

I get it Melania, this is a low key call for help. Just pay us money we wasted on you in NYC and we'll get you out of this. #SaveMelania https://t.co/Wvz5Zq6zTm — (((Julia Artemis))) (@Pinkham_Artemis) June 18, 2017

If a picture is worth a thousand words 999 of them must be synonyms for misery here. She is NOT amused. #SaveMelania #SaudiArabia #Trump pic.twitter.com/lsIAlTB7Mf — Jay Jay (@VeryVeriViral) May 20, 2017

We VOUCHE for the DONT LEAVE YOUR WIFE BEHIND act #saveMelania pic.twitter.com/HUK5RX1bQS — Pacific Sanctum (@preueth) May 4, 2017

Whenever you're on the worst date in the world, remember it could be worse. #SaveMelania pic.twitter.com/7GnfcVAaqe — Annie (@anniebradney) May 1, 2017

What do you think about the #SaveMelania movement? Do you believe there is any credence to theories Melania Trump is in an abusive relationship, or do you think people are grasping at straws?

