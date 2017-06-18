Lana Del Rey, Eminem Releasing Music In 2017? Rivals Rumored To Have New 45th Birthday Single

Have you seen a headline implying that Eminem and Lana Del Rey might be releasing new music together in 2017, but you suspect this is a rumor or speculation?

Unfortunately, there are times when rumors can start because headlines are written in odd ways, and the idea that Lana Del Rey and Eminem are collaborating in 2017 might be one of those incidents.

The story about Eminem and Lana Del Rey collaborating for Eminem’s 45th birthday album that might be coming in October 2017 started with a speculative report from Korea Portal. While this might be exciting news to Lana Del Rey and Eminem fans, it does not necessarily pan out.

For example, there have been no mentions from Lana Del Rey or Eminem about a collaboration. Instead, their true fans know that Lana Del Rey and Eminem are not exactly friends, and any collaborations they have done in the past are a joke about their spat.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an Eminem and Lana Del Rey mashup appeared on the internet in January 2017, and it quickly gained speed with fans on both sides.

Naturally, the inside joke that made the mashup video so entertaining was the fact that Lana Del Rey and Eminem would likely never have a collaboration in real life.

The mashup song titled “Ready For You (2017 Audio)” is a combination of Eminem’s “Patiently Waiting” and Lana Del Rey’s “Off to the Races.”

According to Billboard, the beef between Eminem and Lana Del Rey is one-sided, and it began in 2014 when Eminem said he wanted to punch Lana Del Rey in the face.

Despite the fact that Eminem said he wanted to assault Lana Del Rey in the lyrics he came up with during a rap battle and might not have had a lot of intention behind using her name, Eminem drew criticism from Lana Del Rey fans as well as his own in the hip-hop community.

Regardless, Lana Del Rey has pointed out that she is not interested in perpetuating a beef with Eminem, and has largely ignored the incident in interviews or social media. Instead, in 2012, Eminem had plenty of compliments from Lana Del Rey.

As a matter of fact, Lana Del Rey was quoted by Pop Crush saying she thought Eminem was a great rapper, and she felt Eminem was important in her own career because he “taught her that music can have intellect and be from a real place.”

As for new music being released, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lana Del Rey is set to release a new album sometime in 2017 called Lust for Life. Currently, Lana Del Rey is on an unofficial festival tour worldwide and has not announced she will be collaborating with Eminem in the future.

