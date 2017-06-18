Tom Brady Heads To China, Brings Football To Great Wall

Fresh off of his Super Bowl ring celebration, Tom Brady flew to China. The quarterback of the New England Patriots hopped on Under Armour’s jet and flew to Beijing earlier this week. As far as Brady’s Instagram shows, it appears as though he made the trip with his oldest son, Jack (his mom is actress Bridget Moynahan).

The two made their way to the Great Wall of China yesterday, and Brady, of course, brought a football along with him. At one point, it appeared as though he threw a pass while standing on one of the Seven Wonders of the World — at the very least, Brady had his eyes set on the Wall in the distance and pretended that he was about to go long. Either way, it was a cool moment for the father of three, who shared a photo on Instagram, delighting his fans. It was definitely a check mark off of Tom’s bucket list.

In another photo posted by the 5-time Super Bowl champion, he and his son stood together on the Great Wall. Fans shared plenty of Father’s Day messages for the man they call the “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time).

It is unclear how long Tom Brady will be in China or what other stops he will make along the way. What is clear is that he flew overseas promoting Under Armour. Not only did he fly out on their plane (at least for one leg of the trip), but he also posted an ad of sorts on Instagram. Brady was standing with his back to his hotel room window, over looking the city of Beijing, and he captioned the photo thanking the company for his “recovery sleepwear.”

You can check out some of the photos from Tom Brady’s trip below.

Great Wall…. ✅ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Wǒ ài zhōngguó ???????? A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Good night Beijing! I'm excited to explore your amazing city tomorrow! Thanks @underarmour for my tb12 athlete recovery sleepwear i will feel as good as new tomorrow morning after a long day of travel! @tb12sports A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

First stop, Beijing! Yes please! @underarmour @tb12sports A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Tom Brady is enjoying the off-season. He has been spending loads of time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their two children, Benny and Vivienne. Fans are happy to see that he got to spend time with Jack, too. Soon enough, Brady will be back at Gillette Stadium getting ready for the 2017-2018 season. Training camp is just around the corner!

[Featured Image by Billie Weiss/Getty Images]